Customers & Products



Business Support Group



bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV (Electric Vehicles) experts out there.

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

Join our bp pulse team and advance your career as an

EV_ Real Estate Negotiator_ France_ bp pulse

Please note that this is fixed-term, parental cover role.

bp has an accelerated electrification and convenience growth strategy in Europe. It is anticipated that more than 70% of the growth footprint will be outside the existing retail forecourts. This requires us to rapidly access new sites at fast pace and scale up across Europe to support the EV business growth plans over the next decade.

You will be responsible for the implementation of the Electric Vehicle Network strategy in France.

In this role You will:

Identify, evaluate, and recommend projects requiring investments (capex) in existing assets and new business opportunities with the aim to grow a profitable EV network in a specific country.

Be accountable for new contracts, renewals and lease extensions on company owned/ operated EV charging sites.

Develop and maintain relationships with external parties – developers, landlords, local councils, and familiarity with fuel forecourt network operators as a potential source of charging locations.

Negotiate with property owners, investors, developers, dealers, local government, highways agency, and others to achieve bp’s objectives, protecting and optimizing the value and performance of bp’s EV charging assets.

Appoint and manage agents, consultants, contractors & solicitors from an approved list to handle the development or redevelopment of assets.

Participate in ad-hoc asset/other projects such as acquisitions, tenders, swaps with competitors etc.

Manage all allocated expenditure as per plan for EV asset growth in France

Have the ability to complete a trading area analysis to evaluate potential of the project, identifying risks and threats for their consideration in the decision-making process.

Be responsible for the completion of the financial evaluation for each project

Lead the preparation of the contracts with the Legal department.

We have the following requirements:

University degree(s) in economics, finance or equivalent

Experience at a Real Estate Company or in EV sector

Experience in the acquisition and development of properties

Ability to undertake an asset valuation

Extensive commercial expertise

Competent negotiator

Proven Commercial track record and sound understanding of components of value for EV charging business or forecourt retail business

Financial/commercial knowledge, including economic evaluations for investment decisions

Experience in the management of external consultants

Strong performance biased team player that easily networks across bp pulse

Strong networking skills and relationship building within country and central teams Customer focused and ability to anticipate emerging trends

Native French, and fluent English language knowledge

knowledge These requirements are advantages: Relevant French Real Estate Qualification Be conversant with technical information regarding power supply and infrastructure Proficiency in German, Dutch or Spanish



What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!

Find your electric future with bp pulse.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Continuous improvement, Contract Management, Customer centric thinking, Integrated Planning, Long Term Planning, Project execution planning, Project Management, Real estate and location Strategy, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Translating strategy into plans



