E&I Technical Specialist

Provide support and development for Plant distributed control systems, PLC based machine control, Plant electrical distribution systems and Plant instrumentation. Work with Maintenance Technicians to assure systems are operational. Trouble shoot equipment specification, and perform emergency call-outs for Port Allen facilities when vital (24 x 7 Call - can be performed remotely).
Provide engineering review for HSSE compliance and field supervision for instrumentation installations, preventative maintenance, and be the single point of accountability for Project instrument, PLC, and machine control. Provide construction safety management for Plant (including permits, audits, and assurance)
Technical Degree plus 3-5 years Instrumentation and controls experience required. Or 7-10 years applicable on the job experience
