E&I Technical Specialist

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

Provide support and development for Plant distributed control systems, PLC based machine control, Plant electrical distribution systems and Plant instrumentation. Work with Maintenance Technicians to assure systems are operational. Trouble shoot equipment specification, and perform emergency call-outs for Port Allen facilities when vital (24 x 7 Call - can be performed remotely).

Provide engineering review for HSSE compliance and field supervision for instrumentation installations, preventative maintenance, and be the single point of accountability for Project instrument, PLC, and machine control. Provide construction safety management for Plant (including permits, audits, and assurance)

Key Responsibilities

Fix and maintain electrical distribution equipment in the plant.

Fix PLC controls for all Plant equipment.

Fix all Instrument and PID loops for all Plant equipment.

Write PLC logic for given application. Add PLC logic lines when needed/advised. Program Process reporting software as needed.

Supervise Maintenance Technicians on repairs.

Supervise plant construction including permit writing, site audits, ASA, and assurance that contractors are performing work in a safe manner (and in compliance to BP Safety rules). Inspect quality and design compliance for work performed by contractors

Train Maintenance Technicians on PLC and Instrument equipment.

Participate in Team development and execution of projects. Share a point of view in the PLC/Instrument/Controls area.

Lead continuous improvement efforts by applying electrical and Instrument technology applicable to our industry.

Perform Root Cause Analysis, ASA’s, and accident investigation as needed.

Assist in developing Job Safety Analysis and task risk assessments as needed.

Actively participate in Safety Meetings for all Departments.

Provide and deliver safety topic as advised.

Lead Plant Protection and Recovery efforts in case of emergency.

Education and Experience

Technical Degree plus 3-5 years Instrumentation and controls experience required. Or 7-10 years applicable on the job experience

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!