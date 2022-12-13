Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

A position is open for an Electrical and Mechanical Specialist (E&M1) within the Freeman Crude Pipeline Team to be headquartered out of BP Pipeline’s Carrollton office. Located in Carrollton, Missouri on the BP1 Pipeline. This role will be responsible for E&M duties for Carrollton Station and other BP asset as required. The hourly rate of pay will be as collectively bargained and contractually agreed upon. The successful candidate must be willing to live close enough to the assigned facility Carrollton Station to reasonably respond to callouts. Qualified candidates must meet the requirements for an Electrical and Mechanical Specialist (E&M 1), including a two-year technical degree or 5 years of experience in electrical/mechanical work.

The Electrical & Mechanical position provides electrical and mechanical maintenance work and field operations for BP US Pipelines & Logistics. The E&M role is a multi-craft position focused primarily on electrical & mechanical duties.

Accountabilities Include:

Successfully and effectively follow all health, safety, security, environmental (HSSE) and operational and maintenance practices and procedures

Be motivated and accountable for achieving long-term and day-to-day goals and tasks

Effectively manage time and resources and ability to manage multiple tasks and responsibilities simultaneously

Have strong interpersonal and organizational skills

Be a self-starter with the ability to work independently and without supervision

Problem-solve, overcome obstacles, and make good decisions

Work effectively on teams with varied strengths

Good oral/written communication skills and communicate effectively with all levels both internally and externally

Effectively demonstrate and transfer work related knowledge to others

Ability to read maps, alignment sheets, construction drawings and distinguish colors

Demonstrate leadership skills and exhibit a high level of initiative

Wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as needed but not limited to eye/face protection, flame retardant clothing (FRC), foot protection, gloves, hearing protection, head protection, etc.

Work nights, weekends, holidays, and overtime as necessary and is subject to callouts including response to emergency situations

Value and practice continuous learning

Maintain, troubleshoot, and repair equipment as assigned, including medium voltage equipment.

Maintain electrical switchgear, valves, instrumentation, transmitters, satellite communication systems, PLCs etc.

Conduct and document DOT equipment inspections

Possess a strong solid understanding of computers. Utilize MAXIMO, VTA, MS Office and other applications

Damage prevention (responsible to help with Damage prevention duties when needed and or assigned)

Maintain and repair pumps and motors including PD, centrifugal and gear pumping equipment, electronic-control valves, electrical valve actuators and mechanical valves

Troubleshoot and repair manual and automatic tank gauging. Verify instrumentation loop circuits

Installation and maintenance of multiple equipment associated with petroleum liquids and/or gas terminals and pipeline

Meet all DOT requirements, including Operator Qualifications

Emergency Response training, including Hazwoper, RCRA, respiratory and other as the need arises

Ability to drive a pick-up or similar on and off road and drive to multiple locations along the pipeline

The job requires 25% travel on area of responsibility

Other duties as assigned

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.