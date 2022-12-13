A position is open for an Electrical and Mechanical Specialist (E&M1) within the Freeman Crude Pipeline Team to be headquartered out of BP Pipeline’s Carrollton office. Located in Carrollton, Missouri on the BP1 Pipeline. This role will be responsible for E&M duties for Carrollton Station and other BP asset as required. The hourly rate of pay will be as collectively bargained and contractually agreed upon. The successful candidate must be willing to live close enough to the assigned facility Carrollton Station to reasonably respond to callouts. Qualified candidates must meet the requirements for an Electrical and Mechanical Specialist (E&M 1), including a two-year technical degree or 5 years of experience in electrical/mechanical work.
The Electrical & Mechanical position provides electrical and mechanical maintenance work and field operations for BP US Pipelines & Logistics. The E&M role is a multi-craft position focused primarily on electrical & mechanical duties.
Successfully and effectively follow all health, safety, security, environmental (HSSE) and operational and maintenance practices and procedures
Be motivated and accountable for achieving long-term and day-to-day goals and tasks
Effectively manage time and resources and ability to manage multiple tasks and responsibilities simultaneously
Have strong interpersonal and organizational skills
Be a self-starter with the ability to work independently and without supervision
Problem-solve, overcome obstacles, and make good decisions
Work effectively on teams with varied strengths
Good oral/written communication skills and communicate effectively with all levels both internally and externally
Effectively demonstrate and transfer work related knowledge to others
Ability to read maps, alignment sheets, construction drawings and distinguish colors
Demonstrate leadership skills and exhibit a high level of initiative
Wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as needed but not limited to eye/face protection, flame retardant clothing (FRC), foot protection, gloves, hearing protection, head protection, etc.
Work nights, weekends, holidays, and overtime as necessary and is subject to callouts including response to emergency situations
Value and practice continuous learning
Maintain, troubleshoot, and repair equipment as assigned, including medium voltage equipment.
Maintain electrical switchgear, valves, instrumentation, transmitters, satellite communication systems, PLCs etc.
Conduct and document DOT equipment inspections
Possess a strong solid understanding of computers. Utilize MAXIMO, VTA, MS Office and other applications
Damage prevention (responsible to help with Damage prevention duties when needed and or assigned)
Maintain and repair pumps and motors including PD, centrifugal and gear pumping equipment, electronic-control valves, electrical valve actuators and mechanical valves
Troubleshoot and repair manual and automatic tank gauging. Verify instrumentation loop circuits
Installation and maintenance of multiple equipment associated with petroleum liquids and/or gas terminals and pipeline
Meet all DOT requirements, including Operator Qualifications
Emergency Response training, including Hazwoper, RCRA, respiratory and other as the need arises
Ability to drive a pick-up or similar on and off road and drive to multiple locations along the pipeline
The job requires 25% travel on area of responsibility
Other duties as assigned
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.