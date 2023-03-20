Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

A position is open for an Electrical and Mechanical Specialist (E&M2) within the Manhattan Crude Pipeline Team to be headquartered out of BP Pipeline’s Manhattan office! Located in Manhattan, Illinois on the BP1 Pipeline. This role will be responsible for E&M duties for Manhattan Station and other BP1/BP2 assets as the need arises. The hourly rate of pay will be as collectively bargained and contractually agreed upon. The successful bidder must be willing to live close enough to the assigned facility(S) Manhattan Office to reasonably respond to callouts. Qualified bidders must meet the bidding requirements for an Electrical and Mechanical Specialist (E&M 2), including a two-year technical degree or 5 years of experience in electrical/mechanical work. Current O&M employees are required to have completed the E&M curriculum up to E&M2.

The Electrical & Mechanical position provides electrical and mechanical maintenance work and field operations for BP US Pipelines & Logistics. The E&M role is a multi-craft position focused primarily on electrical, mechanical and Damage Prevention duties.

Accountabilities Include: