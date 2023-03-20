Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  E&M 2

E&amp;M 2

E&M 2

  • Location United States - Illinois - Manhattan
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141451BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

A position is open for an Electrical and Mechanical Specialist (E&M2) within the Manhattan Crude Pipeline Team to be headquartered out of BP Pipeline’s Manhattan office! Located in Manhattan, Illinois on the BP1 Pipeline. This role will be responsible for E&M duties for Manhattan Station and other BP1/BP2 assets as the need arises. The hourly rate of pay will be as collectively bargained and contractually agreed upon. The successful bidder must be willing to live close enough to the assigned facility(S) Manhattan Office to reasonably respond to callouts. Qualified bidders must meet the bidding requirements for an Electrical and Mechanical Specialist (E&M 2), including a two-year technical degree or 5 years of experience in electrical/mechanical work. Current O&M employees are required to have completed the E&M curriculum up to E&M2.
The Electrical & Mechanical position provides electrical and mechanical maintenance work and field operations for BP US Pipelines & Logistics. The E&M role is a multi-craft position focused primarily on electrical, mechanical and Damage Prevention duties.

Accountabilities Include:
  • Successfully and effectively follow all health, safety, security, environmental (HSSE) and operational and maintenance practices and procedures
  • Be motivated and accountable for achieving long-term and day- to-day goals and tasks
  • Effectively handle time and resources and ability to run multiple tasks and responsibilities simultaneously
  • Have strong interpersonal and organizational skills
  • Be a self-starter and have the ability to work independently without supervision
  • Problem solve, overcome obstacles and make good decisions
  • Work optimally on diverse teams
  • Good oral/written communication skills and communicate optimally with all levels both internally and externally
  • Effectively demonstrate and transfer work related knowledge to others
  • Ability to read maps, alignment sheets, construction drawings and distinguish colors
  • Demonstrate leadership skills and exhibit a high level of initiative
  • Wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as needed but not limited to eye/face protection, flame retardant clothing (FRC), foot protection, gloves, hearing protection, head protection, etc.
  • Work nights, weekends, holidays and overtime as necessary and is subject to callouts including response to emergency situations
  • Value and practice continuous learning
  • Possess a strong solid understanding of computers
  • Maintain, fix, and repair equipment as assigned, including electrical equipment <=480v.
  • Conduct and document DOT equipment inspections
  • Possess a strong working knowledge of computers. Use MAXIMO, VTA, MS Office and other applications
  • Damage prevention duties as assigned across multiple counties
  • Maintain and repair pumps and motors including PD, centrifugal and gear pumping equipment
  • Fix and repair manual and automatic tank gauging. Verify instrumentation loop circuits
  • Maintain and repair electronic-control valves, electrical valve actuators and mechanical valves
  • Installation and maintenance of multiple equipment associated with petroleum liquids and/or gas terminals and pipeline
  • Meet all DOT requirements, including Operator Qualifications
  • Ability to drive a pick-up or similar on and off road and strive to multiple locations along the pipeline
  • The job requires 25% travel on area of responsibility
  • Other duties as assigned

