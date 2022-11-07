E&S Advisor

Job summary

About the role:

The Environmental & Social Advisor is the technical resource for Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) environmental requirements and supports the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) Operations (Exploration, Operations, Projects and Wells) and functional teams. They will develop and submit permit applications and plans required by BSEE/BOEM/EPA for exploration, drilling, intervention, production and decommissioning of oil and gas in GoM. This person will also conduct self-verification activity for the permitting process, maintain continuing knowledge of BSEE/BOEM/EPA legislative and regulatory requirements and provide support to other GoM E&S SMEs as needed.

Key accountabilities:

Deliver environmental permit applications and plans related to exploration, drilling, interventions, production, and decommissioning of oil and gas activities in GoM.

Interpret environmental requirements and develop, issue, and maintain appropriate environmental-related procedures and guidance, including support for implementing environmental policies and procedures required to meet regulatory and bp requirements applicable to onshore and offshore assets.

Work with the relevant project groups to evaluate design, construction, and operational change projects to determine regulatory applicability and ensure appropriate permitting is in place.

Conduct self-verification of facility operations to ensure environmental requirements and commitments are met and develop follow-up, as necessary.

Provide training to ensure that programs for compliance are in place and adequate.

Develop and implement tracking tools for assisting in compliance monitoring.

Communicate regularly with operations personnel to maintain a high level of knowledge for compliance in the field.

Establish and maintain open, proactive and responsive relationships with governmental agencies.

Serve as a representative and leader for BP on various trade associations, industry advisory groups and at appropriate public forums, as assigned.

Provide environmental incident reporting support on-call, after hours and vacation coverage for the E&S team on a rotational basis.

Take required training, such as HUET, required for travel offshore.

Participate in the GoM Incident Management Team (IMT).

Essential Criteria:

Science or Engineering Bachelor’s Degree, Postgraduate in Environmental Engineering or Science preferred.

10+ years in the oil & gas industry.

Working knowledge of Gulf of Mexico offshore regulations.

Multi-media engineering skills. supporting air, wildlife, water and waste.

Strong understanding of US environmental regulations including Clean Water Act, CERCLA, EPCRA, NEPA and SPCC regulations.

Effective communication and teamwork skills.

Desirable Criteria:

Able to lead via influence and motivate leaders at higher levels of the organization.

Has demonstrated success in cross functional collaboration.

Courage to raise risks and issues.

Direct field experience or significant exposure to front line field deployed staff through previous roles.

Comfortable analyzing data and discerning trends/themes in data.

Other:

Role is based in Houston, but quarterly travel to offshore platforms/rigs and periodic travel to regulatory agencies or industry meetings required.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.