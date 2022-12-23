E&S Advisor - Water

Job summary

Role synopsis:

The Environmental & Social Advisor - Water provides site functional leadership on water management issues across all Gulf of Mexico Region operating sites. Recognized as an environmental expert with relevant government and industry bodies, he / she acts as a line coach to leaders, engineers, supervisors and technicians to raise the capability of the workforce in all areas relating to good environmental management & compliance.

Key accountabilities:

Manage the water compliance program to ensure compliance with applicable federal and state regulations across BP’s Gulf of Mexico Region.

Provide day to day support to operating sites to ensure compliance with EPA NPDES discharge permits and SPCC plans

Represent BP with regulators and on external industry groups as water subject matter expert. Review and provide feedback on upcoming water related regulations and participate in regulatory advocacy on water issues.

Develop and communicate written procedures to enable operating sites to understand and implement compliance requirements

Develop and deliver training related to compliance with water regulations and proper operation and maintenance of water treatment systems

Work directly with field staff to assist with operational troubleshooting of water treatment systems, and to promote the use of appropriate water treatment technologies

Provide water subject matter expertise to inform regulatory applicability reviews. Develop compliance tasks and work with BP legal to document and communicate regulatory interpretations.

Maintain and improve the processes and tools used for regulatory required reporting, provide quality assurance of the data, and prepare and submit reports to regulators

Collect and manage water related data from BP’s compliance tracking systems and other sources, develop performance indicators, and provide trends to management and to facilities to ensure regulatory compliance and promote continual improvement

Conduct compliance assessments and audits at operating sites

Coordinate an external audit program of contract laboratories, including preparing budgets, ensuring proper BP participation on audits, and reviewing audit reports.

Participate in BP’s Incident Management Team for emergency response, including serving periodically as 24hr on-call environmental specialist to report and respond to incidents

Provide environmental incident reporting support on-call, after hours and vacation coverage for the E&S team on a rotational basis.

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree in engineering, environmental science, or related technical field.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Strong environmental background with experience in dealing with process plant operations and regulators.

Strong understanding of US environmental regulations including Clean Water Act, CERCLA, EPCRA, SPCC regulations.

Minimum of 7 years experience in environmental compliance.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Experience with water discharge dispersion modeling (e.g. CORMIX, DREAM, OSCAR)

Experience designing, operating, or troubleshooting water treatment equipment including physical and chemical separation processes

Understanding of EPA laboratory methods for examination of water and wastewater.

Experience with incident investigation, HAZID, and ENVID processes.

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.