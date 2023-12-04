Early Careers Coordinator

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Grade JThe primary purpose of the early careers recruitment coordinator role is to provide administrative support to the early careers recruiters, candidates and the business, with a focus on event/assessment coordination, facilitation and logistics.The role is accountable to providing a dedicated coordinating service for early careers advisors/senior advisors, candidates and the businesses, and to ensure crucial recruitment and event tasks are completed to specified timescales, agreed standards and via appropriate channels. The role holder will work closely with partners from the local business, early careers and wider Future Talent team to ensure that the bp talent strategy is realised, focusing on quality of hire, DE&I and critical capabilities.



Job Description:

About the opportunity:

Help early careers recruiters to optimally lead the administrative process and events coordination of a portfolio of requisitions across AsPac region.

Accountable for ensuring quality candidate and hiring manager experience throughout the recruitment process, early engagement events and programmes.

In charge of logistics and facilitation of interviews, assessment centres, campus events and early engagement programmes.

Responsible for assessment materials, assessment software, and managing assessment material and candidate information collection and retention.

Supports with candidate and business representative sign ups/confirmation for assessments, engagement events/programmes and provides candidate support through travel/expense management.

Meeting and greeting candidates invited for interview/assessment days and all relevant parties are present, briefed and supported throughout the assessment experience.

Supports with attendance at flagship, campus and in-house engagement events/programmes, actively engages with candidates as a bp ambassador and helps position bp as an employer of choice in the early careers’ marketplace.

Supports coordination and delivery of offer to onboarding processes and ensuring flawless handover of candidate responsibility to Early Careers Programme colleagues.

Ensure timely communication and feedback provision to candidates when required for excellent candidate experience and supports execution of keep warm activity to ensure 0-low reneges in recruitment/programme pipelines.

What we are looking for:

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education

One team mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the wider team and organisation

Presentation, writing, reading and numerical abilities

Comfortable in Microsoft product suite

Is skilled at active listening, influencing and communication

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform important job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 4 more}



