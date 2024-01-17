This role is not eligible for relocation

People & Culture



HR Group



We are now looking for an Early Careers Coordinator, who will play a key role in ensuring smooth running of our global hiring, with a particular focus on candidate and hiring manager experience.To be part of this exciting team takes special people. At bp our recruitment bar is set high, it’s not just about finding the most skilled talent but also ensuring we find those that fit with “who we are” as an inclusive global company.



In this role, as the successful candidate, you will have an excellent opportunity to support the Early Careers team, with a strong focus on coordination. This will include coordinating events (conferences, interviews, and assessment days), attending external events to represent bp as required, running the onboarding cycle from end to end for a defined area, as well as supporting the team with project work.

You will also work closely with stakeholders from the business and the wider Talent Acquisition and Matching (TA&M) organization to ensure that bp's talent strategy is realized, with a particular focus on the quality of hire, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I), and critical capability.

About the role

In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:

Support the Early Careers team to optimally run the administrative process of a portfolio of requisitions with a focus on direct sourcing and diverse candidates.

Be responsible for logistics and facilitation of interviews and assessment centres and provide more information on everything we do as a company.

Ensure accurate completion of requisitions and generation of offer documentation & liaise with Services & Solutions.

Monitor and supervise pre-employment processes, interviewing with business facing People & Culture (P&C) team / International Mobility and/or candidate to resolve any concerns or delays, and close requisitions once candidates have been hired.

Work with TA&M Teams, P&C, line managers, and services and solutions to ensure new hire information is set up correctly.

Be responsible for ensuring quality candidate experience throughout the process in-line with bp’s Candidate Charter.

Conduct candidate screening and assessment where required.

Process candidate expenses in a timely manner and following appropriate approvals.

Act as a champion on our candidate management system.

Support with the successful running of our Early Engagement programmes.

Support Early Careers team members with ad hoc projects.

Advocate for bp’s employer brand.

About you

It would be critical that you have:

Technical

Breadth and depth of experience in coordination, logistics support, and event planning.

Some experience managing candidates throughout a recruitment process.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – the ability to quickly and effectively analyze system-generated data to provide insights (talent, reward, performance) and assimilate data and information from a range of sources to inform business insights.

Leadership & EQ

Group attitude – naturally looking beyond own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others. The ability to successfully balance the needs of the Function/Group with local needs.

Self-awareness, actively seeking inputs from others on impact and effectiveness.

Ability to apply judgment at scale – able to use insights and good judgment to deliver commercially sound, efficient, and pragmatic decisions and solutions and to respond to situations as they arise.

Integrity, being an exemplar of living our values and a role model to others in the function and business.

Cultural fluency – able to operate successfully across cultural boundaries with sensitivity and drivers; passion to put the customer/business at the heart of all recommendations and decisions.

Business acumen

Solution focus – Seek to identify solutions that will contribute to bp and/or enhance relationships and ways of working.

Stakeholder management – the ability to engage with and influence a broad number of business and P&C stakeholders. Skilled at active listening and communication.

Business acumen and customer focus – keeping up to date with internal and external context, understanding the relationship between their activity and the bp business strategy.

It will also be useful that you have:

Familiarity with TA&M software packages.

Ability to develop and interpret TA&M Market Intelligence.

Demonstrable passion for working in early careers.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 4 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.