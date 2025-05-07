This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function develops a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.



We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.



We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.



The Early Careers Development Subject Matter Expert coordinates and delivers impactful, value-added learning offers, experiences, and engagement for bp’s early careers. This role involves coordinating and administering early careers learning development offers, onboarding, T&E, and event coordination. The Subject Matter Expert supports the Early Careers Development Lead to ensure onboarding and orientation of early careers cohorts and provide day-to-day on-programme support and query management.



What you will do:

Coordinate and schedule of a range of early career development courses and events, involving day-to-day activity, tactical problem-solving, and stakeholder engagement.

Coordinate and schedule early careers onboarding activity globally.

Coordinate flagship events, experiences, and early careers engagement

Provide administration support and coordination for the operation of early careers committees.

Provide administration support and coordination for regional events and early careers engagement.

Provide targeted support to specific early careers programmes at periods of high activity, in partnership with the early careers development team.

Provide support for the administration and coordination of bp’s apprenticeship programmes.

Provide administration support for the early careers development team, ensuring key annual activity dates are scheduled and coordinated across the team.

Maintain and update key team documents and assets for the early careers development team.

Maintain early careers data and conduct data analysis and reporting, including in dashboards, in support of measurement of all early careers programmes and interventions.

Support preparation of key quarterly and annual operational performance reviews.

Maintain and manage the update of any early careers systems and tools.

Assist with questions and queries from and about the early careers community.

Provide administration support and coordination for early careers and line manager communications.



What you will need:

Higher education qualification (e.g., A level, high school diploma) or equivalent

Minimum of 5 years of experience.



Skills:

Growth mindset

‘Getting things done’

Data analysis, visualization, interpretation

Communications

Stakeholder management and engagement

Collaboration

Prioritisation

Problem solving

Ability to work with ambiguity

Project Management and event coordination skills



Technical:

Data analysis: ability to manipulate and present data. Strong Microsoft Office skills.

Experience in implementation and delivery of learning programmes or initiatives advantageous.

Specific early careers experience advantageous.



Behavioral:

Project and event coordination, including working with vendors to arrange and schedule events.

Stakeholder management and engagement: ability to develop high-quality, trust-based relationships and work collaboratively, both in person and virtually.

Communication skills: excellent written and verbal communication skills



Why join us?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

