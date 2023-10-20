Early Careers Lead Advisor

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Ensuring that we attract, employ and retain the right talent is a critical part of getting there.The RoleThe early careers lead will work with their peers in Early Careers Recruitment, and more holistically across the Future Talent organisation, to ensure a joined-up approach to early careers hiring within their region. Leading a sub-team of recruiters and coordinators, they will operate as an experienced advisor and coach to both their team and the business, enabling outcomes that will positively impact the early careers talent strategy. They will play a fundamental role in ensuring that business priorities including critical capabilities, future skills and DE&I are driven throughout early careers engagement and hiring - leading and encouraging their team to engage, attract and recruit the best diverse talent into bp.



Job Description:

Leadership

Leads, engages and develops a team of experienced early careers experts and coordinators to effectively and efficiently deliver early careers' demand for specified business areas and teams across relevant markets.

for specified business areas and teams across relevant markets. Leading by example, motivates others, and inspires purpose in their team . Encourages best practice, excellence and plays their role in making work feel fun, role modelling our culture both internally and externally.

. Encourages best practice, excellence and plays their role in making work feel fun, role modelling our culture both internally and externally. Builds engagement, consensus and influences collaborators across all levels of the organisation, with a focus on delivering an excellent experience for the business, our team and our candidates.

Delivery

Accountable for the delivery of a robust full-cycle recruitment process that delivers qualified, a diverse pool of candidates, coordinating the team's activities in order to meet the hiring demand requirements in the region and within market windows.

that delivers qualified, a diverse pool of candidates, coordinating the team's activities in order to meet the hiring demand requirements in the region and within market windows. Supports with design and ensures the execution of early engagement programmes within their team to engage, keep warm and convert to hire an engagement pipeline of early careers' talent to the organisation, with a lens on diversity and future skills.

within their team to engage, keep warm and convert to hire an engagement pipeline of early careers' talent to the organisation, with a lens on diversity and future skills. Delivers the early careers attraction and engagement agenda in their market disciplines. Expert understanding of university landscape/course content - identifying, engaging and partnering with universities and third parties that deliver on bp future skills and diversity - leads with clarity and structure to ensure their team and bp volunteers deliver campus attraction campaigns that align with early careers talent strategy.

Strategy

Supports in delivering market and recruitment insights , including end of campaign reviews for their market disciplines. Understands the early careers' marketplace, trends, candidate behaviour and selection outcomes, with a focus on lessons learned, continuous improvement and identifies opportunities for future campaigns.

, including end of campaign reviews for their market disciplines. Understands the early careers' marketplace, trends, candidate behaviour and selection outcomes, with a focus on lessons learned, continuous improvement and identifies opportunities for future campaigns. Supports and encourages alignment to global early careers recruitment operations and global operating model. Builds strong relationships across the distributed team and with peers, including across the Future Talent and wider P&C organisation in support of effective and efficient operations.

Supports the Early Careers Hub Lead and wider global Future Talent Team, with projects, campaigns and initiatives that support a coordinated and consistent approach to delivery, addressing potential skills and DE&I shortages. Focuses on continuous improvement and positioning bp as an employer of choice in the early careers' market.

Does this sound like you?

Strong experience of the planning and implementation of early careers strategies delivering end-to-end early careers campaigns across multiple channels, using effective solutions to attract candidate applications from underrepresented groups.

Able to inspire and engage their team and colleagues as well as develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the wider organisation.

Puts the customer, the candidate and strategy at the centre of decision making with the ability to guide and influence others to get the best outcomes. Focuses on effective and efficient operations, with a lens on cost and resource.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Hiring, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective {+ 7 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.