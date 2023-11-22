Early Careers Lead Advisor

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

The early careers lead will work with their peers in Early Careers Recruitment, and more holistically across the Future Talent organisation, to ensure a joined-up approach to early careers hiring within their region. Leading a sub-team of recruiters and coordinators, they will operate as an experienced advisor and coach to both their team and the business, enabling outcomes that will positively impact the early careers talent strategy.They will play a fundamental role in ensuring that business priorities including critical capabilities, future skills and DE&I are driven throughout early careers engagement and hiring - leading and inspiring their team to engage, attract and recruit the best diverse talent into bp.



Leads, engages and develops a team of experienced early careers specialists and coordinators to effectively and efficiently deliver early careers demand for specified business areas and fields across relevant markets.

Leading by example, motivates others, and inspires purpose in their team . Encourages standard process, excellence and plays their role in making work feel fun, role modelling our culture both internally and externally.

Builds engagement, consensus and influences partners across all levels of the organisation, focusing on high quality experience for the business, our team and our candidates.

Accountable for the delivery of a robust full-cycle recruitment process that delivers qualified, diverse candidates, coordinating the team's activities in order to meet the hiring demand requirements in the region and within market windows.

Supports with design and ensures the execution of early engagement programmes within their team to engage, keep warm and convert to hire an engagement pipeline of early careers talent to the organisation, with a lens on diversity and future skills.

Delivers the attraction and engagement agenda in relevant fields. Strong understanding of university landscape/course content - identifying, engaging and partnering with universities and third parties that deliver on bp future skills and diversity - leads with clarity and structure.

Supports in delivering market and recruitment insights , including end of campaign reviews for their market fields. Understands marketplace, trends, candidate behaviour and selection outcomes, with a focus on lessons learned, and finds opportunities for future campaigns.

Supports and encourages alignment to global recruitment operations and global operating model . Builds strong relationships across the team and with peers.

Supports the Hub Lead and wider global Future Talent Team, with projects, campaigns and initiatives that support a coordinated and consistent approach to delivery. Focuses on continuous improvement and positioning bp as an employer of choice.

Strong experience of the planning and implementation of early careers strategies delivering end-to-end early careers campaigns across multiple channels, using effective solutions to attract candidate applications from underrepresented groups.

Able to inspire and engage their team and colleagues as well as develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the wider organisation.

Puts the customer, the candidate and strategy at the centre of decision making with the ability to guide and influence others to get the best outcomes. Focuses on effective and efficient operations, with a lens on cost and resource.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 4 more}



