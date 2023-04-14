Early Careers Program Manager

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



Role synopsis

The Early Careers team drive the strategic direction on approach to early careers across bp, managing the end-to-end development and engagement offer for all entities, subject areas and regions and partnering closely with the Early Careers Talent Acquisition team.

The team is based across the world with team members in the UK, Germany, America, Singapore and Australia.

This is a global role that includes global programme management, region/country specific support and responsibility for projects that span our programmes.

It is a varied and exciting role, involving operational delivery, creativity, and deep connection to the business.

Key accountabilities

Global program management

Supports an Early Careers Manager to implement our centralised Early Careers playbook and blueprint for a specific entity or team

Operational delivery of a specific early careers programme (or programmes) – including managing rotations, graduations, demand planning, communications and any ad-hoc queries and questions for our early careers talent and line managers

Manages overall programme metrics and evaluation

Designs and facilitates targeted engagement sessions for early careers

Works in close partnership with Future Skills & Learning (FS&L) and / or Safety & Operations Learning (S&OL) for technical learning paths and training

Partners with T&AM on demand, hiring and interns

Partner engagement and management for all programme touch points – including the business, P&C partnering teams and other P&C CoEs

Supports the education of business leaders and the P&C team on our early careers approach and programme and provide tools and guidance on how they can best support the development of EC

Country and region responsibility

Partners with the early careers regional lead to provide region and country specific support including onboarding, in-country engagement sessions and demand planning

Supports any country and region-specific projects (e.g., apprentice approach, or specific DE&I activity)

Provides a local touchpoint for business leaders, P&C partnering and local T&AM colleagues to support on specific country / region activity

Cross bp early careers activities (spanning all programs)

Leads or supports work that touches on all our early careers programmes – for example the global demand planning approach, early careers line manager capability, bp wide comms and competitions, onboarding approach or data and metrics

Essential Education:



Degree in related field.

Key Skills:

Programme management – ability to manage a global programme involving multiple collaborators, different cultures and various time zones; ability to create and deliver against project plans and manage risks and issues

Customer management - ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships and work collaboratively, both in person and virtually

Communication skills – excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to adapt their style for different audiences

Facilitation - confident to facilitate sessions, both virtually and in-person

Data analysis – ability to manipulate and present data. Strong Excel skills

Relevant experience:

Experience in implementation and delivery of talent programmes or initiatives

Specific early careers experience – acquisition or development / management

Application of talent important metrics and analytics

Business partnering

Learning design

Learning management and experience of learning software

Considering Joining our team?

At bp/Castrol, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!