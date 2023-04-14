Early Careers Program Manager

Job summary
About us
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!
Role synopsis
The Early Careers team drive the strategic direction on approach to early careers across bp, managing the end-to-end development and engagement offer for all entities, subject areas and regions and partnering closely with the Early Careers Talent Acquisition team.
The team is based across the world with team members in the UK, Germany, America, Singapore and Australia.
This is a global role that includes global programme management, region/country specific support and responsibility for projects that span our programmes.
It is a varied and exciting role, involving operational delivery, creativity, and deep connection to the business.
Key accountabilities
Global program management
- Supports an Early Careers Manager to implement our centralised Early Careers playbook and blueprint for a specific entity or team
- Operational delivery of a specific early careers programme (or programmes) – including managing rotations, graduations, demand planning, communications and any ad-hoc queries and questions for our early careers talent and line managers
- Manages overall programme metrics and evaluation
- Designs and facilitates targeted engagement sessions for early careers
- Works in close partnership with Future Skills & Learning (FS&L) and / or Safety & Operations Learning (S&OL) for technical learning paths and training
- Partners with T&AM on demand, hiring and interns
- Partner engagement and management for all programme touch points – including the business, P&C partnering teams and other P&C CoEs
- Supports the education of business leaders and the P&C team on our early careers approach and programme and provide tools and guidance on how they can best support the development of EC
Country and region responsibility
- Partners with the early careers regional lead to provide region and country specific support including onboarding, in-country engagement sessions and demand planning
- Supports any country and region-specific projects (e.g., apprentice approach, or specific DE&I activity)
- Provides a local touchpoint for business leaders, P&C partnering and local T&AM colleagues to support on specific country / region activity
Cross bp early careers activities (spanning all programs)
- Leads or supports work that touches on all our early careers programmes – for example the global demand planning approach, early careers line manager capability, bp wide comms and competitions, onboarding approach or data and metrics
Essential Education:
Degree in related field.
Key Skills:
- Programme management – ability to manage a global programme involving multiple collaborators, different cultures and various time zones; ability to create and deliver against project plans and manage risks and issues
- Customer management - ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships and work collaboratively, both in person and virtually
- Communication skills – excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to adapt their style for different audiences
- Facilitation - confident to facilitate sessions, both virtually and in-person
- Data analysis – ability to manipulate and present data. Strong Excel skills
Relevant experience:
- Experience in implementation and delivery of talent programmes or initiatives
- Specific early careers experience – acquisition or development / management
- Application of talent important metrics and analytics
- Business partnering
- Learning design
- Learning management and experience of learning software
Considering Joining our team?
At bp/Castrol, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!