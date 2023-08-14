Early Careers Programmes Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Early Careers Programmes team drives the strategic direction on approach to early careers across bp, managing the end-to-end development and engagement offer for all entities, disciplines and regions and partnering closely with the Early Careers Recruitment team – all part of ‘Future Talent’, which is focused on bringing together the work we do internally and externally to identify, assess, invest in, and develop longer-term pipelines of Talent bp and our wider industry needs.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Job Description:

We are looking for an Early Careers Programme Advisor to support the Early Careers Programmes team within Future Talent in managing and delivering impactful, value add, talent and learning offers and resources. This will require collation and interpretation of data and insights and an ability to present and communicate with varied audiences through different channels. The Early Careers Programme Advisor will also be responsible for managing and engaging with a range of key stakeholder groups, including early careers, line managers and facilitators.

It is a varied and exciting role, involving operational delivery, creativity, and deep connection to the business.

Key accountabilities

Global early career programmes and offers

Manage the coordination and scheduling of a range of early career development courses and events, involving day to day activity, tactical problem solving and stakeholder engagement – this would include, for example, our early careers development offer ‘Ignite’, early careers onboarding activity globally, and flagship events and competitions

Provide targeted support to specific early careers programmes at periods of high activity

Provide support for the administration and coordination of the bp’s apprenticeship programmes

Provide administration and co-ordination support for events

Carry out internal and external research to support thinking for development offers

Team support

Schedule and plan agendas for early careers programme team meetings

Ensure the team are aware of all key activity dates

Maintain and update as necessary the team overview documentation

Co-ordinate the annual cross-programme processes for the team, including demand planning and budgeting

Data analysis & reporting

Conduct data analysis and MI reporting in support of measurement of all early careers programmes and interventions

Produce analytics and dashboards on a regular basis, including measuring KPIs

Support in preparation for quarterly and annual Future Talent operational performance reviews

Systems and tools

Lead on Workday admin and interfaces

Maintain and manage the update of any early careers systems/tools (including, for example, the early careers landing pages in grow@bp, the Challenge & EXcellence Tool)

Answer questions and queries from the early careers community

Communications and engagement

Manage all early careers comms channels (e.g. earlydevelopment@bp.com, early careers community Teams site)

Own and manage all early careers community Teams sites (early careers people, Line managers) – maintain energy and commitment and stimulate the online community

Maintain any early careers intranet content and portal pages

Support with organizing lunch & learn webinars / senior leader sessions / team building sessions for our onebp early careers community

Review employee engagement data (Pulse) and identify areas of focus

Produce communication and publicity materials for development offers (in collaboration with the Communications team)

Key Skills

Ability to analyse, interpret and share data and insights

Effective management of third-party providers to drive value and impact

Proven ability to effectively prioritise work of self and others in a busy and fast-changing multi-faceted role

Ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships, and work collaboratively, internally & externally with colleagues, and clients

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal), aligned with the ability to network.

Strong project management skills and event co-ordination skills

Relevant Experience

Ideally a background in Talent and/or Learning in house or consultancy.

Experience working across different parts of the talent lifecycle and how wider talent initiatives interplay with leadership and talent development.

Experience of working with learning delivery platforms or Learning Management Systems (LMS)

A good level of experience with standard Microsoft Office Software packages

Personal Attributes

Enjoys working in a fun, fast-paced team

Able to cope with change and ambiguity, and quickly able to change gear and direction

Willingness to work in global team and foster collaborative and virtual ways of working

Curious and willing to see out new perspectives and grow

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.