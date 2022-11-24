Job summary

People & culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people – and so can you! Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our planet.



The Early Careers Senior Advisor will work with their peers in Early Careers Talent Acquisition & Matching and Leadership & Culture to ensure a collaborative approach to early careers hiring within ANZ and across the Asia Pacific region.



This role will operate as an expert advisor and coach the business, enabling outcomes that will positively impact the early careers talent strategy. They will be responsible for delivering the end-to-end cycle of early careers hiring process across early engagement attraction and program management, university and external partnerships and recruitment from interns/co-ops through to graduate level. They will also play a fundamental role in ensuring that business priorities including critical capabilities, future skills and DE&I are driven through our Early Careers program.



About You:

In depth experience in planning and implementing early careers strategies.

Experience in delivering end-to-end early careers campaigns across multiple channels, leveraging effective solutions to attract candidate applications and underrepresented groups.

Strong trust-based relationship building skills with all levels of stakeholders – both internal and external.

Drives value-adding solutions to current and future problems.

Extensive knowledge of talent acquisition/early careers processes and policy.

Analytical thinking and effective communication skills

The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.