Early Careers Senior Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

The early careers senior recruitment advisor will work with their peers in Early Careers Recruitment and Early Careers Programme teams to ensure a joined-up approach to early careers hiring across our graduate and internship and early engagement programmes within Indonesia. They will operate as an expert advisor and coach the business, enabling outcomes that will positively impact the early careers talent strategy. They will be responsible for delivering the end-to-end cycle of early careers hiring processes across attraction, early engagement and programme management, university and external partnerships and recruitment from interns through to graduate level. They will play a fundamental role in ensuring that business priorities including critical capabilities, future skills and DE&I are driven throughout early careers engagement and hiring.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Drives and leads Early Careers Recruitment initiatives and projects across our graduate and internship and early engagement programmes with no or minimal supervision

Is a local talent expert within early careers recruitment to deliver hiring demand requirements in an efficient and consistent manner within Indonesia Early Careers recruitment space

Partner with early careers manager/lead advisors to understand planned demand and relevant business context

Responsible for managing end-to-end process for early careers recruitment within graduate, internship programmes in close collaboration with hiring managers, business leaders and other local P&C teams

Leads hiring strategy meetings with business to agree on recruitment and sourcing strategy, provide insights on market data, and offer effective early careers recruitment solutions in compliance with global Early Careers recruitment processes

Plans and executes flagship events to attract talent, help to address potential skills shortages, be a bp ambassador at events and position bp as an employer of choice in the early careers’ marketplace

Builds strategic relationships with external partners including university partnerships to drive attraction which supports DE&I and early careers talent requirements

Provide insight and support to colleagues, business reps and candidates, building networks both internally and externally, with an understanding of market changes and competitor activity, focused on delivering against bp DE&I agenda

Partners with Early Careers Programme team colleagues and supports delivery of onboarding ensuring seamless handover of candidate responsibility

Leads end of campaign reviews to the business, delivering expert insight into the graduate marketplace, trends, candidate behaviour and selection outcomes, with a focus on lessons learned, continuous improvement and identifies opportunities for future campaigns

Delivers recruitment against global early careers application and assessment process to ensure efficiency, best practice assessment, hiring manager and candidate experience

Undertakes interviews and assessor roles when required and delivers training to hiring managers and business volunteers

Accountable for timely communication and feedback provision to candidates, ensuring an excellent candidate experience throughout all recruitment and early engagement programmes, delivers keep warm activity to ensure 0-low reneges in recruitment pipelines

Monitor and track pre-employment processes, working with P&C partners and/or candidates to resolve any concerns or delays and close requisitions once candidate(s) have been hired

Responsible for ensuring data integrity and accuracy for the dedicated client groups on recruitment performance metrics that are reflected in EC recruitment dashboards

Complies with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and models bp's Who we are framework

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Experience of planning, developing and delivering end-to-end early careers campaigns for graduate and internship recruitment across multiple channels, leveraging effective solutions to attract candidate applications

Experience working within a large, complex business would be highly desirable

One team mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the wider organization - leaders & employees

Analytical thinking – able to use predictive analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision making; e.g. sourcing strategies & strategic workforce shaping, DE&I

Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making with the ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements

Ability to work with ambiguity and navigate at times complex processes

Drives value-adding solutions - deeply integrated to drive business solutions, not operating as a parallel function. Proven track record of improving/adding value and taking things to the next level

Demonstrable experience of building relationships with third parties i.e. Universities

Extensive knowledge of talent acquisition processes and policy

Excellent presentation, writing, reading and numerical abilities

Mastery of Microsoft product suite

Is skilled at active listening, influencing and communication

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.