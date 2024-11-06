Entity:Trading & Shipping
Communications & External Affairs Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
East Coast Regional External Affairs Manager, Archaea Energy, a bp company,
U.S.
Job Description
Archaea Energy, a subsidiary of bp, is the largest and fastest-growing renewable natural gas (“RNG”) producer in the U.S., with an industry leading RNG platform and expertise in developing, constructing, and operating RNG facilities to capture waste emissions and convert them into low carbon energy.
Under the direction of the Chief Communications and External Affairs Officer, the East Coast Regional External Affairs Manager will be accountable for delivering Archaea’s business objectives through advocacy, strong relationships, and stakeholder engagement. This person will be responsible for comprehensive government and public affairs service delivery. They must have excellent communication skills – verbal and written – and a track record showing how those skills have created value for an organization or business. By developing strong internal relationships, this person will learn Archaea’s business strategy and related objectives and will develop a robust engagement strategy to advance business objectives and projects in the region. He or she will need to be able to identify emerging issues early, make recommendations, and build fit-for-purpose advocacy plans. They will develop strong external relationships with communities, businesses, government, industry associations, advocacy groups, and non-governmental organizations. He/she will collaborate with other members of the Archaea team, as well as bp’s US and global Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) teams.
The candidate must thrive in a fast-paced environment and be able to successfully manage multiple competing priorities. The candidate will ideally live in a large metropolitan area on the East Coast with easy access to an airport. Philadelphia region is preferred. This employee will work a hybrid schedule combining time in our Houston headquarters and working from home. Significant travel (50%) throughout the East Coast of the U.S. will be required to manage a portfolio of projects in the region.
Job Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications
The candidate will ideally have experience with local community and government relations and know how to build strong local relationships and understanding of various regions across the U.S. The ideal candidate will be a strategically focused self-starter who takes ownership and proactively develops meaningful relationships with Archaea’s local stakeholders.
Skills, Experience Required
Travel Requirement:
Relocation Assistance:
Remote Type:
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Campaigning, Channel Management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Social Impact Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.