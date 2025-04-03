Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

About Fuels & Low Carbon Technology: Fuels and Low Carbon Technology is a team of over 300 technologists, scientists and engineers who provide cutting edge solutions for bp’s Fuels, Refining, Bioenergy and Hydrogen businesses. We also provide support across Technology in Innovation Management, Modelling, Digital Sciences and our academic research programmes.

Let me tell you about the role

The Eastern Hemisphere Relationship Manager is responsible for developing and maintaining strategic partnerships with universities and research institutions in the Eastern Hemisphere. The role involves identifying and nurturing relationships with key stakeholders, promoting collaborative research projects, and supporting the company's recruitment efforts.

Your line manager will be Chief Chemist & VP University Partnerships and you will be part of a global team supporting bp’s university partnerships.

What you will deliver

Build and Maintain Relationships: Establish and maintain strong relationships with university faculty, researchers, and administrators.

Identify Partnership Opportunities: Identify potential research collaborations and partnership opportunities that align with bp’s strategic goals.

Support Research Projects: Facilitate and support joint research projects between the company and universities, ensuring smooth communication and project management.

Promote Company Initiatives: Promote bp's initiatives, programs, and career opportunities to students and faculty members.

Organize Events and Workshops: Organize and coordinate events, workshops, and seminars to engage with the academic community and showcase the company's work.

Recruitment Support: Assist in recruiting top talent from universities, including organizing campus visits, career fairs, and informational sessions.

Monitor Industry Trends: Stay updated on industry trends and advancements in academic research to identify new opportunities for collaboration.

Report and Analyze: Prepare reports on partnership activities, outcomes, and potential areas for improvement.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications):

Advanced degree in a relevant field (e.g., Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Engineering, Environmental Science).

At least 10 years of experience in relationship management, university partnerships, or a related area is preferred.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, strong organizational abilities, and proficiency in project management.

Familiarity with research methodologies, academic environments, and funding schemes.

Proactive, detail-oriented, and able to work independently and collaboratively.

Strong networking and relationship-building skills.

About bp: Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

