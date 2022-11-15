Job summary

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the delivery of category plans by managing price changes and pricing standards, supporting the implementation of products and promotions that drive profitability, and managing supplier and operational issues.



This is a temporary position which could potentially be for 2 years.

About the Role:

The Category Management Lead of Merchandising, Buying & Marketing (Ecommerce Marketing Lead) reports to the Category Management Senior Manager and is responsible for executing strategic and tactical business plans for across convenience digital channels.

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic attitude to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

Key Responsibilities:

Category Management for ROO brands Monitors offers and manages the business plan scorecard, communicating results and recommending corrective action if necessary Develops new offerings as well as improvement of existing programs for e- channels across a variety of categories Rolls out products and programs working closely with the categories and operations teams. Responsible for managing monthly category performance reviews Directly handles day-to-day operational encounters Manage e-channles profitability while developing pricing strategies that support the short term and long term category plans

Strategic Analysis Develops strategic and tactical business plans for category across ROO (both ampm and Thorntons) Works with other category managers in developing a pricing and promotional strategy that support the channel and category business plans. Develop and integrate strategies and action plans to improve channel performance through analyzing and tracking performance metrics: analyze metrics, sales, margins, basket, impressions, to maximize profitability in the category

Supplier Relations and Negotiations Acts as a point of contact for vendors and e-commerce partners that support the national e-commerce program Lead contracts negotiations which may include development of regional or national to contract/rebate agreements that support the channel business plans Leverage the economies of scale from both brands’ as well as from global agreements with 3rd parties and manage Joint Business Relationships

Budget & Maintenance Track category budget and rebate process through vendor management of rebate programs and reconciliation of rebate allocation breakouts and tracking for all channels of trade

Marketing & Communications Develop communications at regional leadership and store level for all channels of trade, understand and communicate business results and recommend corrective action as needed, work closely with operations to ensure understanding and execution of dispensed beverages marketing offers at sites

Other General Responsibilities Incorporate safety considerations for stocking products at ampm and Thorntons stores Assist in pricing to include setting pricing and bundling bulletins for communication and showcase for all channels of trade Assists in processing invoices and rebates including invoice requests Ad hoc analysis and reports as needed



Job Requirements:

Bachelor's degree or higher in business, marketing or related field preferred

2+ years in QSR, Grocery or Convenience Retail, or Supplier Experience a plus

2+ years category management or e-commerce experience preferred

Retail / convenience operations experience and/or general category experience

Familiar with search optimization and digital marketing KPI’s

Digital marketing a plus

