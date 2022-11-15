Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the delivery of category plans by managing price changes and pricing standards, supporting the implementation of products and promotions that drive profitability, and managing supplier and operational issues.
This is a temporary position which could potentially be for 2 years.
The Category Management Lead of Merchandising, Buying & Marketing (Ecommerce Marketing Lead) reports to the Category Management Senior Manager and is responsible for executing strategic and tactical business plans for across convenience digital channels.
The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic attitude to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
Category Management for ROO brands
Strategic Analysis
Supplier Relations and Negotiations
Budget & Maintenance
Track category budget and rebate process through vendor management of rebate programs and reconciliation of rebate allocation breakouts and tracking for all channels of trade
Marketing & Communications
Develop communications at regional leadership and store level for all channels of trade, understand and communicate business results and recommend corrective action as needed, work closely with operations to ensure understanding and execution of dispensed beverages marketing offers at sites
Other General Responsibilities
