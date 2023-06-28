Econometrician/Economist

Job summary

The influence of macro fundamentals on oil demand and price is becoming increasingly important. It is also fascinating given the amount of macro data and range of econometrics which can be utilised to capture relationships and inform oil demand projections and the relationship with price. Working as part of Trading Analytics and Insight’s Macro and Demand team you will help build out a suit of analytical tools which will underpin our unique approach to macro projections of oil demand. These tools will enhance our macro analysis of oil demand by country and by molecule. You will also be involved with helping to frame our macro views by analysing key macro and policy themes as well as geopolitical events. By producing regular reports, chart packs and presentations, you will generate original analysis and provide data-driven views with implications for different paper and physical trading instruments. There is a lot to do and applying the results will be enormously stimulating! The goal of Trading Analytics and Insights is to drive continued growth in trading profits by identifying changes in supply and demand fundamentals and communicating the likely impact on price action to the trading benches in a timely fashion. Having, and being able to apply strong timeseries econometrics and data analytics skills is a key component of success in this role. The role will also liaise with Treasury Trading and bp Group Economics and will be involved in both short and long term analytics projects, which strive to give bp greater insight into cross commodity linkages.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Work with the Global Macro and Demand Lead to produce a set of econometric models and other analytical tools to enhance our macro view of oil demand and implications for oil prices.

Assist in monitoring the global outlook to inform our macro views and risks around them.

Study the influence of broader asset markets on oil markets and how these relationships change over time

Bring a new perspective and challenge [energy] demand assumptions

Communicate relevant price and fundamental insights to traders and other analysts on a regular basis; develop trading recommendations based on solid analytics.

Work closely with traders, originators and analysts within the regions to share knowledge and meet common objectives

Essential education:

Strong academic background in Econometrics and Economics or equivalent experience.

Essential experience and job requirements:

First: A strong academic background in (timeseries) econometrics and experience in applying those skillsets to macro data. Have you modelled macro relationships, elasticities, produced nowcasts with high frequency data, used PCA analysis, etc.

Second: Skill set/experience as a macro economist

Professional analytical background, Interest in financial markets and understanding of economics and drivers of price

Strong understanding of economic theory and financial markets

Prior experience as an economist or macro-led financial analyst, using econometrics modelling as a key input to analytical research. Prior experience analysing oil demand is not essential.

Knowledge of trading instruments.

Comfortable in using/programming in data analytics tools such as Eviews, Python etc.

Prior focus on Emerging markets ex-Asia would be of interest, but not essential.

Why join us:

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



