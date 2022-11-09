Economist/Econometrician

Job summary

Macro fundamentals are an increasingly important driver of oil demand and price. Working within Trading Analytics and Insight’s Macro and Demand team you will analyse the relationships between the macro-economy and energy markets, covering both fundamentals and the implications for investment flows. Developing a suite of macro analytical tools and leveraging bp’s existing knowledge and capability, you will provide outlooks for oil demand and what it means for oil price. This includes producing regular reports/chart packs on changes in the macroeconomic backdrop and outlook; analyzing key macro and policy themes and geopolitical events, as well as tracking the evolving relationship between oil prices and other macro assets.

The goal of Trading Analytics and Insights is to drive continued growth in trading profits by identifying changes in supply and demand fundamentals and communicating the likely impact on price action to the trading benches in a timely fashion.

Detailed analysis and modelling of global economic themes, financial markets and investment flows will be required. You will generate original analysis and provide data-driven views on implications for different paper and physical trading instruments. Strong econometrics and data analytics are a key component of success in this role.

The role will also liaise with Treasury Trading and bp Group Economics and will be involved in both short and long term analytics projects, which strive to give bp greater insight into cross commodity linkages.

The preferred location for this role is Chicago, IL but can be located in London, UK.

Key Accountabilities:

Work with the Global Macro and Demand Lead to frame the global macro outlook, provide views on financial markets and implications for oil demand and price

Monitor the global economy, financial flows and oil markets; communicate linkages between markets such as commodities, FX, equities & fixed income and how these correlations change over time

Communicate relevant price and fundamental insights to traders and analysts on a regular basis; develop trading recommendations based on proven analytics.

Bring a new perspective and challenge [energy] demand assumptions

Develop new and improved existing econometric models across Analytics and Insights

Drive useful and informative analysis across trading books, highlighting position risk and contributing to trading strategy

Work closely with traders, originators and analysts within the regions to share knowledge and meet common objectives

Implement models and tools for front office and internal team use

Essential Education:

Strong academic background in Economics and Econometrics

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Prior experience as economist or macro-led financial strategist and applying that knowledge to different financial markets. Prior experience analysing oil demand is not crucial.

Professional analytical background, including application of econometrics and other statistical tools to derive models to explain relationships/predict behaviours.

Strong understanding of economic theory, curiosity about financial markets and understanding the links between macro economics and price.

Knowledge of trading instruments.

Strong Excel skills, experience in python and other programming languages.

Prior focus on CEEMA and/or Latin America would be of interest, but not essential.

Why Join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!