Education & Outreach Programmes Advisor

We are a global energy company involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.In this role, you will provide day-to-day support in designing and delivering our global education programmes – which include our employee volunteering programme, flagship partnership with AFS Intercultural Programmes offering immersive STEM experiences, and our partnership on Energising Futures which provides high quality STEM assets for teachers. You will help translate the vision for these programmes into reality – working with partners, handling day to day logistics, and ensuring good quality programme design.



Provide programme design support – developing briefs, working with partners to provide input where requested, ensuring adherence to briefs, and stewarding work through bp internal approval processes as required.

Support in embedding and activating our programmes – working with partners to shape activation strategies, and mobilising our own workforce to get involved (incl. engaging BRGs, harnessing internal comms channels, representing our work at events on sites, etc.).

Producing communications assets – both for Education & Outreach programmes, and where possible creating integrated cross-team communications that can help mobilise our own workforce and build awareness of the work we are doing in this space.

Run metrics collation – creating a live view of where our full team are at any point in time on reach ad impact, evolving our measurement approach in partnership with other team members over time.

Programme delivery – comfortable working with internal and external partners to deliver programmatic activity, including overseeing logistics, delivering presentations / workshops, and providing an excellent experience to participants.

Education and STEM programme design – with an eye for reviewing and steering the design of quality education and STEM assets, appropriate for the specific context, including resources that can be used by our own employees. Ability to diligently follow bp internal approval processes for this content.

Project and programme management – a natural with a project plan and a budget spreadsheet, you’re able to stay on top of many moving parts and keep things aligned to the overall vision.

Communications – comfortable communicating with smart brevity, and producing simple and well-designed comms (incl. PowerPoint slides, briefing packs, and written comms such as emails and website messaging)

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



