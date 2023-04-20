Electrical, Control & Integrity Engineer

The EC& I Engineer will define strategy, identify standards, and ensure compliance with legislation and corporate standards for power distribution, control systems & instrumentation for the Cape Town and Pretoria BP operated Terminals.



Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for the development and implementation of asset strategies and technical requirements for all electrical power, control and instrumentation including but not limited to LV distribution systems & associated equipment, motors, plant control philosophies, systems, truck load rack equipment, and field instrumentation.

Develop, manage, and control the inspection and testing of power distribution systems, instrumentation, and electrical equipment including ATEX.

Coordinate electrical and equipment outage programme with Supply and business partners to meet business and technical integrity requirements.

Responsible for ensuring the maintenance of adequate records (including Electrical drawings) and work histories for major items of plant, equipment, and systems.

Accountable for reviewing and approving inspection reports declaring assets fit for service or otherwise based upon inspection and condition reports.

Provide input into annual Revex & Capex programme based upon risk assessed priorities.

Share and implement industry engineering best practice and changes in statutory engineering requirements including NEDeRS (National Equipment Defect Reporting Scheme)

Provide technical advice and project support for the terminals.

Provide technical advice and support to Terminal Managers and Maintenance teams on all aspects of EC&I engineering matters.

Accountable for the Alarm Response manual standard and verification of application and coordination of continuous improvement requirement by Terminal operations.

Ensuring the relevant Inspection Authorities are clearly identified, approved and authorise in accordance with BP

Act as focal point for competent authority enquiries regarding EC&I and technical integrity of SA terminal assets.

Liaise closely with SA HSSE team and provide technical advice when required.