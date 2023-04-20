Electrical, Control & Integrity Engineer

The EC& I Engineer will define strategy, identify standards, and ensure compliance with legislation and corporate standards for power distribution, control systems & instrumentation for the Cape Town and Pretoria BP operated Terminals.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade HResponsible for coordinating activities of a team and providing Engineering Leadership to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, promoting collaboration with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and developing capabilities of the team to apply integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.