Electrical, Control & Integrity Engineer

Electrical, Control &amp; Integrity Engineer

  • Location South Africa - Western Cape - Cape Town
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147219BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The EC& I Engineer will define strategy, identify standards, and ensure compliance with legislation and corporate standards for power distribution, control systems & instrumentation for the Cape Town and Pretoria BP operated Terminals.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Accountable for the development and implementation of asset strategies and technical requirements for all electrical power, control and instrumentation including but not limited to LV distribution systems & associated equipment, motors, plant control philosophies, systems, truck load rack equipment, and field instrumentation.
  • Develop, manage, and control the inspection and testing of power distribution systems, instrumentation, and electrical equipment including ATEX.
  • Coordinate electrical and equipment outage programme with Supply and business partners to meet business and technical integrity requirements.
  • Responsible for ensuring the maintenance of adequate records (including Electrical drawings) and work histories for major items of plant, equipment, and systems.
  • Accountable for reviewing and approving inspection reports declaring assets fit for service or otherwise based upon inspection and condition reports.
  • Provide input into annual Revex & Capex programme based upon risk assessed priorities.
  • Share and implement industry engineering best practice and changes in statutory engineering requirements including NEDeRS (National Equipment Defect Reporting Scheme)
  • Provide technical advice and project support for the terminals.
  • Provide technical advice and support to Terminal Managers and Maintenance teams on all aspects of EC&I engineering matters.
  • Accountable for the Alarm Response manual standard and verification of application and coordination of continuous improvement requirement by Terminal operations.
  • Ensuring the relevant Inspection Authorities are clearly identified, approved and authorise in accordance with BP
  • Act as focal point for competent authority enquiries regarding EC&I and technical integrity of SA terminal assets.
  • Liaise closely with SA HSSE team and provide technical advice when required.
  • Reside on the Global Terminal and Pipelines Technical Services Team, sharing best practice, lessons learnt, application of new technologies and the development of SA wide Engineering strategies.

Education & Experience Required:

Education
  • Engineering Degree - Electrical and/or Control Systems
Experience
  • min of 5 -8 years EC&I Engineer experience within the Oil & Gas industry
  • Experience and knowledge of Electrical distribution systems, control systems, and ATEX.
  • Knowledge of Terminals and the storage and handling of bulk petroleum products an advantage

Grade HResponsible for coordinating activities of a team and providing Engineering Leadership to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, promoting collaboration with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and developing capabilities of the team to apply integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

