Electrical Distribution Product Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Grade GResponsible for managing a team and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.



Job Description:

This role is responsible for specifying suitable Electrical Supply Equipment (ESE) solutions for bp pulse. ESE products include a range of prefabricated substations of up to 2,5MVA as well as standalone LV switchgears and associated auxiliary loads (i.e. remote monitoring and control components, control and instrumentation equipment, etc)

This role ensures that ESE is designed and sourced in alignment with the bp pulse Procurement Guide so that bp pulse sites run efficiently, are safe to operate, are always available and incorporate state of the art technologies.

The role will also provide deep technical subject matter expertise and technical support on EV Charging electrical distribution equipment (also known as ESE). The Substation Delivery Manager will complete technical due diligence on ESE products from OEM suppliers or EPC contractors that are planned to be acquired by bp pulse. Once products are installed, the Substation Delivery Manager will also collect feedback from local Engineering Team Leads regarding installation, commissioning and operation of ESE.

Key Accountabilities

Ensures all Electrical Supply Equipment products are standardized and compliant with a minimum set of technical requirements.

Maintains ESE catalogue and provides ESE solutions to regional engineering teams.

Identifies, prepares and issues product technical specifications; provide technical due diligence during procurement activities; addresses product feedback from local construction and operations teams; conducts product optimization workshop and assesses innovative technologies.

Conducts state-of-the-art technology assessment and plan the implementation into the bp pulse network, provided a positive business reason. Lead Proof of Concept project for the review of new technologies

Develops solutions to upgrade or refurbish existing assets in operation.

Improves the performance of existing assets in operation and reduce site related energy costs

Be familiar with DNO technical requirements for ESE

Develop Root Cause Fault Analysis and identify solutions to installation, commission, and operation issues.

Responsible for on-boarding of new ESE suppliers and works as the primary technical contact with the equipment suppliers.

Essential Education:

BEng. or MEng in Electrical engineering

Chartered Engineer (or working towards)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Significant experience in equipment procurement negotiations and execution, RFI, RFP and tenders.

Active in the market, building strong external and internal connections

Extensive experience in electrical power engineering (inc. LV, HV), control and instrumentation engineering.

A strong understanding of electrical supply equipment standards globally (UK, Europe, US).

An understanding of the Electric Vehicle value chain from the infrastructure perspective in AC and DC charger from low charging speed to high power charging

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex project management involving hardware and technology solutions in the EV infrastructure world.

A strong understanding of the standards and protocols of the EV industry.

A good understanding of the hardware and software components such as converters, plugs, cables, screen, isolation, electrical grid regimes (for the hardware part) and such as supervision systems from back office to front office and payment systems (not an exhaustive list)

Strong influencing and stakeholder management skills and demonstrated track record of business development, forging partnerships and building enduring relationships.

Understands DNO technical specifications and requirements for ESE in UK, US and Europe.

Knowledge of key developments in new electrification and mobility business models

A good understanding of the electrification value chain.

Strong in digital and cyber security requirements.

Skills & Competencies

Experience in electrical engineering design and execution.

Experience in specifying electrical supply equipment.

Experience in project execution and delivery

Ability to work in flexible and highly commercially focused way to achieve results.

Deep experience of electrical infrastructure and the delivery of energy from point of generation to user / load.

Experience in electric Vehicle Infrastructure and related energy management (load management, smart charging, V2G, Microgrid etc …)

Experience in the electric vehicle Digital field experience, Software protocols and related business application.

Team player, strong communication skills

Desirable criteria

Electrical supply equipment (switchboard, substation) design and manufacturing experience.

Project Management of similar power and hardware Projects

Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field

Attended standardization or regulatory bodies

Cross cultural and global working

Operating management systems supporting sustainable process for effective operations.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business, Electrical Equipments, Electrical Power Engineering, Engineering Leadership, Equipment Procurement, Instrumentation Engineering, Risk Assessments, Safety Leadership, Technical Knowledge, Technical Solutions



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.