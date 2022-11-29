Job summary

The role of the Electrical Engineer will be to identify reliability improvement opportunities, lead electrical projects, review electrical design for multi-discipline capital and expense projects, and provide technical support in completing repairs to electrical equipment and power distribution systems. This Electrical Engineering role will utilize state-of-the-art diagnostics and predictive techniques and is responsible for the preventative and predictive maintenance programs for electrical equipment.

This job description is intended to provide an overview of the position and does not include all the tasks that might be required to provide support for your area job requirements.

Key Accountabilities:

Technical knowledge of electrical power system engineering calculations, construction methods, and components.

Understanding of power distribution equipment including substations, protective relaying, transformers, switchgear, MCCs, and UPS systems.

Electrical equipment design, specification, installation, repair & maintenance.

Experience with 120V, 480V, 2400V, 4160V and 12,470V systems.

Understanding of protection techniques for electrical equipment installed in hazardous classified locations.

Perform, lead or facilitate in field troubleshooting of electrical equipment

Perform scope development and create technical specifications for electrical equipment repairs and modifications

Perform fitness for service evaluations on electrical equipment

Identify and implement reliability improvement strategies, practices and projects for electrical equipment

Provide engineering for small projects and repairs using BP and 3rd party resources

Provide technical review on electrical equipment for large non routine and capital projects

Ensures that the appropriate level of troubleshooting, failure analysis and technical solutions are employed. In this role the individual identifies and defines improvements and directs/executes the improvement projects in their area of expertise.

Develop, maintain, and perform calculations using power system modelling software

Acts as the Inspection Authority for electrical system, including Process Safety Management (PSM) compliance

Acts as the Subject Matter Expert (SME) on Motors and Motor Repairs.

Develop, review, and make recommendation for Electrical Site Technical Practices (STP).

Technically evaluate requests for exceptions to STPs and Industry standards.

Reviews and provides inputs to all projects, as the focal point for maintenance in the electrical area

Initiates/justifies/executes/directs reliability focused electrical projects requiring technical expertise

Assists in training technicians and directs critical activities requiring special expertise

Analyzes equipment monitoring data and develops appropriate response to reliability problems

Assists in verifying correct components are being used and assessing whether used components are repairable

Will be assigned ownership for parts; responsible for all ownership duties including reviews of stock levels, usage, categorization, etc. Initiates new spare parts for projects in area of expertise

Develops and reports assigned performance measures and utilizes information to identify and institute improvements

Designs, implements, and improves Preventative Maintenance/Predictive Maintenance (PM/PdM) programs

Reviews/develops standardized repair procedures for use in BP or outside repair shop in the area of expertise.

Analyze asset condition using diagnostics tools, predictive techniques, and industry standards.

Ensures compliance with site, global and industry electrical standards and electrical safety including NEC and NFPA 70E.

Required: Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering with minimum 5 years relevant experience.

Professional Engineering License.

Experience:

Required: 5 to 10 years of Industrial Experience

5 to 10 years of Industrial Experience Preferred: Oil and Gas Experience

Other Criteria:

Required: Successful candidate must have a TWIC card on their first day of employment. More information can be found on the TSA website: https://twicprogram.tsa.dhs.gov/TWICWebApp/

