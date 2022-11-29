The role of the Electrical Engineer will be to identify reliability improvement opportunities, lead electrical projects, review electrical design for multi-discipline capital and expense projects, and provide technical support in completing repairs to electrical equipment and power distribution systems. This Electrical Engineering role will utilize state-of-the-art diagnostics and predictive techniques and is responsible for the preventative and predictive maintenance programs for electrical equipment.
This job description is intended to provide an overview of the position and does not include all the tasks that might be required to provide support for your area job requirements.
Other Criteria:
Required: Successful candidate must have a TWIC card on their first day of employment. More information can be found on the TSA website: https://twicprogram.tsa.dhs.gov/TWICWebApp/
