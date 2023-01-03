Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.



This Electrical Engineer role plays a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of the standardised engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles. The role will also provide front line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery



Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites.



The Opportunity

Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in ANZ that form part of the FM&S installation aim

Support the Senior Manager Global Engineering and the Engineering Team Leader(s) in creating a standard design model that can be deployed and quality detailed design products for the installation of the chosen solutions

Collaborate with cross functional teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live

Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner

Maintain a close working relationship with each of regional deployment teams and ensure they are successful with delivering their regional targets

Support the identification of key EVSE technology solutions, for the optimum delivery of projects in accordance with BP Ethics & Compliance rules

Anticipate on future standards and technology to optimize time and materials substance of any projects

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

Comply with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends

Alert the ETL, project manager and Global Engineering Director on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

Support Interactions or contribute to negotiations with DNSPs.

Solid technical background in electrical engineering

Good understanding and practical experience of electrical codes and standards in ANZ

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management involving Hardware solutions in the EV infrastructure world

An understanding of Grid access constraints and LV / MV / HV connections.

Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field

An understanding of Microgrid and Smart Grid concept and general design.

Project Management of similar power and hardware Projects

Over 6 years’ experience in large scale engineering projects

Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery.

Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.