Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.
This Electrical Engineer role plays a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of the standardised engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles. The role will also provide front line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery
Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites.
The Opportunity