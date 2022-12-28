Job summary

This Electrical Engineer role plays a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of the standardised engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles. The role will also provide front line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery.

Role synopsis

An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.



This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.



Key accountabilities

Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in China that form part of the FM&S installation aim

Support the Global Engineering Director and the Engineering Team Leader(s) in creating a standard design model that can be deployed and quality detailed design products for the installation of the chosen solutions

Support all teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live

Support the risk management process across each region

Support our roll out with engineering performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets

Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner

Maintain a close working relationship with each of regional deployment teams and ensure they are successful with delivering their regional targets

Support the identification of key EVSE technology solutions, for the optimum delivery of projects in accordance with BP Ethics & Compliance rules

Anticipate on future standards and technology to optimize time and materials substance of any projects

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

Comply with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends

Contribute to the success of any project and support the Project Managers to help them deliver the project on time and within budget

Alert the ETL, project manager and Global Engineering Director on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

Support Interactions or contribute to negotiations with DNSPs.

Excellent university degree in electrical engineering

Solid technical background in electrical engineering

Good understanding and practical experience of electrical codes and standards in China

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management involving Hardware solutions in the EV infrastructure world

An understanding of Grid access constraints and LV / MV / HV connections.