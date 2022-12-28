Site traffic information and cookies

Electrical Engineer

  • Location China - Central - Shanghai
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143988BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

This Electrical Engineer role plays a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of the standardised engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles. The role will also provide front line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery.

Role synopsis
An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.

This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.

Key accountabilities

  • Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in China that form part of the FM&S installation aim
  • Support the Global Engineering Director and the Engineering Team Leader(s) in creating a standard design model that can be deployed and quality detailed design products for the installation of the chosen solutions
  • Support all teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live
  • Support the risk management process across each region
  • Support our roll out with engineering performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets
  • Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner
  • Maintain a close working relationship with each of regional deployment teams and ensure they are successful with delivering their regional targets
  • Support the identification of key EVSE technology solutions, for the optimum delivery of projects in accordance with BP Ethics & Compliance rules
  • Anticipate on future standards and technology to optimize time and materials substance of any projects
  • Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes
  • Comply with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends
  • Contribute to the success of any project and support the Project Managers to help them deliver the project on time and within budget
  • Alert the ETL, project manager and Global Engineering Director on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.
  • Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments
  • Support Interactions or contribute to negotiations with DNSPs.


Education
  • Excellent university degree in electrical engineering

Essential experience
  • Solid technical background in electrical engineering
  • Good understanding and practical experience of electrical codes and standards in China
  • A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management involving Hardware solutions in the EV infrastructure world
  • An understanding of Grid access constraints and LV / MV / HV connections.

Desirable Experience
  • Experience with electrical designs
  • Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field
  • An understanding of Microgrid and Smart Grid concept and general design.
  • Project Management of similar power and hardware Projects
  • Over 6 years’ experience in large scale engineering projects
  • Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery.
  • Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.
  • Direct experience of industry standards in the EV space.
  • Agile Project management.
  • Chartered Engineer or equivalent (working towards with imminent application would be considered)
  • Fluent in English

