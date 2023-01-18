Job summary

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen export projects in Western Australia.



As a Senior Electrical Engineer you will play a key role in the project front end development, and lead the development of the Electrical scope of work for Project activities in the Hydrogen portfolio.



The position will be the focal point for electrical support to the Engineering Manager, AGMs and Appraisal Engineers, supporting scope development, funding bid preparation and submission, contractor scopes of work, engineering verification activities.



The position will have technical authority for project scope and be responsible for assuring the electrical verification activities.



The role will be required to engage with the central I&E technical teams and develop strong relationships with the electrical discipline therein.



The role will also be a key interface with the S&OR Electrical EA.



The role will also liaise with external stakeholders i.e., grid system operator, relevant government departments and third party contractors to progress the project development



Key Accountabilities:

Accountable to the Appraisal Manager and project Appraisal General Manager for:

Defining and delivering engineering workscopes for project opportunities in the concept evaluation and pre-FEED phases of projects; to the right quality, on schedule and within budget.

Delivering the technical integration on the integrated Green Hydrogen hub project between the upstream, midstream and downstream facilities.

Provide engineering leadership on projects in the front-end loading/process development aspects of BP’s staged gate project management process.

Provide support to the business on all facilities design aspects from the selection of technology, optimization of options, project support, commissioning, and operations.

Support the implementation of the HSSE requirements for the projects.

Lead power system design requirements and outcomes to influence project decisions.

Develop electrical grid technical requirements with central I&EE teams for on and off-grid solutions.

Work closely with the project teams to ensure optimal process design and incorporation of BP standards.

rapidly develop scopes of work

ability to manage multiple and varied activities

understand commercial and economic business drivers

proactive learner, ability to develop new skills quickly

drive timely decision making

Focus on the big picture and identify when to delve into the detail through available discipline and functional support.

Identify, manage and, most importantly, communicate risk and opportunities.

Bachelors degree in Electrical engineering discipline.Demonstrated track record of delivering integrated engineering and is technically strong in Electrical engineering.Breadth of experience across project stages – combining technical depth, engineering leadership and commercial awareness.BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.