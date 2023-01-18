Job summary

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the portfolio of Hydrogen projects. As an Electrical Engineer you will play a key role in the project front end development, and lead the development of the Electrical scope of work for Project activities in the Hydrogen portfolio.



The position will be the focal point for electrical support to the Engineering Manager, AGMs and Appraisal Engineers, supporting scope development, funding bid preparation and submission, contractor scopes of work, engineering verification activities.



The position as a senior engineer is responsible for assuring the electrical verification activities and overseeing other engineers as required.



What you will deliver

Defining and delivering engineering workscopes for project opportunities in the concept evaluation and pre-FEED phases of projects; to the right quality, on schedule and within budget.

Delivering the technical integration on the integrated Green Hydrogen hub project between the upstream, midstream and downstream facilities.

Provide engineering leadership on projects in the front-end loading/process development aspects of BP’s staged gate project management process.

Provide support to the business on all facilities design aspects from the selection of technology, optimization of options, project support, commissioning, and operations.

Support the implementation of the HSSE requirements for the projects.

Lead power system design requirements and outcomes to influence project decisions.

Develop electrical grid technical requirements with central I&E teams for on and off-grid solutions.

Work closely with the project teams to ensure optimal process design and incorporation of BP standards.

What you will need to be successful

Essential Education:

Bachelors degree in Electrical engineering discipline.

Essential Experience:

Demonstrated track record of delivering integrated engineering and is technically strong in Electrical engineering.

Breadth of experience across project stages – combining technical depth, engineering leadership and commercial awareness.

Ability to: rapidly develop scopes of work manage multiple and varied activities understand commercial and economic business drivers proactive learner, ability to develop new skills quickly drive timely decision making Focus on the big picture and identify when to delve into the detail through available discipline and functional support. Identify, manage and, most importantly, communicate risk and opportunities.



HV transmission and grid connection experience.

BESS design and optimization.

Projects execution experience.

Operations experience.

Desirable Experience / Skills: