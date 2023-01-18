At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the portfolio of Hydrogen projects. As an Electrical Engineer you will play a key role in the project front end development, and lead the development of the Electrical scope of work for Project activities in the Hydrogen portfolio.
The position will be the focal point for electrical support to the Engineering Manager, AGMs and Appraisal Engineers, supporting scope development, funding bid preparation and submission, contractor scopes of work, engineering verification activities.
The position as a senior engineer is responsible for assuring the electrical verification activities and overseeing other engineers as required.
Essential Education:
Essential Experience: