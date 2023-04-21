Job summary

The Electrical Engineer will join bp Solutions and be primarily deployed to provide electrical engineering support to Production and Operations (P&O) Site Projects in the Western Hemisphere.

Key Accountabilities

Support electrical deliverables in P&O Western Hemisphere Site Projects (up to $100M), in project phases: Select through to Execute. This includes: Provide technical review, guidance and approval of design engineering and construction contractor deliverables, such as:

Project design, including equipment specification and selection.

Engineering packages technical content.

Technically evaluate requests for exceptions to specifications or standards.

Work with engineering contractor to verify they are performing required activities.

As part of the wider bp Solutions team, the role is expected to also have opportunity to contribute to: Global electrical engineering leadership and operational support of bp’s global portfolio of P&O assets.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering.

Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience.

Industrial experience, preferably in the oil and gas industry.

Experience and working knowledge of:

Power distribution applications, including substations, relay coordination, and short circuit studies.

Electrical equipment design, specification, installation, repair, maintenance, and electrical safe working practices.

A variety of voltage systems, ranging from 120V to 13.8kV.

Electrical and power system engineering calculations, construction methods, and materials.

Protection techniques for electrical equipment installed in hazardous classified locations.

Industry and regulatory standards for western hemisphere (e.g. NEMA/ANSI).

Providing electrical engineering operational support to industrial assets, including safe operation of electrical equipment, reliability initiatives, and maintenance strategies.

Ability to: Read/decipher regulations and industry codes along with explaining requirements to others. Communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing. Able to address technical matters with conviction at all levels of the company. Engage and work with all levels of the organization, including contractors and bp employees. Manage multiple priorities and customers across multiple sites, and possess good organization, facilitation and group coordination skills. Work in an agile manner, without close supervision, using both remote working and site visits to progress activities.



Desirable Criteria and Qualifications

Previous work experience in connections to Utility incomers of up to 138 kV

Knowledge and experience of power system modelling and protection relay coordination.

Experience of working across different cultures, supporting different operating Regions and engaging with a wide variety of customers or suppliers.

Professional Engineering License.

How much do we pay (Base)? $113,000 - $211,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

