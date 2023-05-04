Job summary

Responsible for providing Electrical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Join us and advance your career as an

Electrical Engineer



The Electrical Engineer is responsible for the safe and reliable execution of electrical

engineering work and electrical isolations within the refinery. As such, the person in this role holds oversight on electrical procedures, qualifications, maintenance & inspection plans. Join us and make a difference by:

Making our production and operations safer and more standardised

Driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions

Growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimisation

Maximising efficiency through sharing resources

Accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets

Developing our people faster, leveraging the scale of P&O

In this role You will:

Verifies with the support of the electrical inspection coordinator that inspections and maintenance plans are executed in time and that deviations are corrected

Providing technical engineering support to the various departments, in troubleshooting or incident investigation, for example RCFA activities.

Defining technical specifications in the context of modifications and replacements.

Analyses equipment monitoring data and develops appropriate response to reliability issues

Defining improvement proposals (including implementation) in the field of Asset and Maintenance Management Systems.

Contribution of expertise and review of documents regarding projects and modifications from a Maintenance Engineering perspective.

Responsible for monitoring electrical competency & qualification of operators & technicians working on electrical systems

Performs electrical energy isolations in low- and high voltage systems

Develop the electrical model for the site and ensures it gets updated in case of changes due to projects, MOCs or new requirements

Provides input in MOC’s and ensures engineering design and documentation is provided where required

Oversees critical activities (4-eyes principle) during (project) construction and maintenance activities

ATEX-point of contact for all Electrical equipment on site

We have the following requirements: