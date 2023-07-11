Electrical Engineer - Control and Protection

This role is not eligible for relocation

This is an excellent opportunity to join the rapidly growing bp offshore wind business. The Control & Protection (C&P) role is to contribute to the safe and efficient engineering design of the C&P systems from grid connection to WTG. Ensuring synergies of operation and interface across all voltage levels and systems. The role will include taking projects from concept through detailed design then supporting during commissioning and energisation stages. It represents a unique opportunity to make a huge difference to our renewables business. We are seeking an individual who has a consistent record and enduring passion for the development and delivery of C&P schemes for transmission level systems. Experience of C&P methods for AIS / GIS switchgear at 132kV and above is crucial to this role. You will provide input and expertise in standardisation of C&P systems from conceptual designs and specifications through to testing and operation as well as working with suppliers on new products and technology assessments. You will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working. You will be able to draw on decades of experience of bp’s delivery of major projects and shape the future of a new team purpose-built to serve the needs of the OFW business.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



Key accountabilities

The individual for this position will be expected to work across the field of electrical engineering and be knowledgeable of applicable industry standards and practices. The expertise is provided through Recommendation of technical solutions

Appraisal of technology developments

Specifying protection and control requirements

Whole system power, frequency and voltage control methodologies deployed in offshore wind projects

Conducting coordination studies and verification of relay files and settings.

Witnessing FAT’s and supporting commissioning where required.

Risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC)

Work with the supply chain to stay apprised of new technologies and industry standard process Task and Delivery Define the design criteria and technical requirements within electrical field including all department methodologies associated with C&P.

Ensure quality and accuracy engineering deliverables

Identify and handle risk within the discipline

Interface with Transmission System Owner, WTG suppliers, Operations discipline, and ESI work packages for C&P

C&P Lessons learned both applied to the project and taken from the project

Work closely within the electrical team to ensure seamless coordination between SCADA, protection systems and protection concepts.

Runs any specific delegated budget for C&P activities and delivers to meet project cost and schedule requirements

Independently, acting as company responsible engineer, execute and supervise assigned workscopes

Interfacing and control of Dynamic Reactive power compensation equipment, Switchgear, Transformers, Shunt Reactors & conversion equipment

Interface with SCADA and IT systems Qualifications & Experience Must have a detailed working experience for main transmission system C&P at voltages of 132kV and above.

Detailed working knowledge of the latest C&P network topologies and protocols.

Achieved or working towards Professional Engineer and/or Chartered Engineer Status

Bachelor’s and/or Master’s Degree in Engineering or related subject area relevant to electrical engineering.

Experience from the wind industry is preferrable including knowledge of associated codes and standards.

Proven experience with electrical power systems

Demonstrable experience with power system protection in public electrical grid connections and / or power transmission systems

Good working knowledge of industry and regulatory standards for either eastern hemisphere (e.g. IEC) or western hemisphere (e.g. NEMA/ANSI). Strong leadership skills, ability to influence and drive decisions.

Fluent written and spoken English language

Good communicator, able to technically address with conviction verbally and written across Projects and Operations on technical matters at all levels of the company.

Able to demonstrate pragmatism when balancing technical decisions and operational needs (deliver safe & competitive solutions). Desirable criteria and qualifications Knowledge and experience of HVDC / HVAC transmission equipment

Knowledge and experience of protection relay’s, CT’s and VT sizing, protection coordination studies.

Knowledge and experience of producing protection, metering and control diagrams (Key line diagrams) Knowledge of Control system interface requirements to electrical systems Other Requirements This role will be primarily located at United Kingdom – South East - Sunbury. Other locations may be considered subject to candidate’s ability to actively support business needs from that location. Role may also require flexibility to allow working from home. At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Apply today!



