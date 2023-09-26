Electrical Engineer - EV Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.

This Electrical Engineer role plays a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of the standardized engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles. The role will also provide front line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery.

Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites.

The Opportunity

Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in ANZ that form part of the FM&S installation aim.

Support the Global Engineering Director and the Engineering Team Lead in creating a standard design model that can be deployed and quality detailed design products for the installation of the chosen solutions.

Support all teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live.

Support the risk management process across each region.

Support our roll out with engineering performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets.

Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner.

Maintain a close working relationship with each of regional deployment teams and ensure they are successful with delivering their regional targets.

Support the identification of key EVSE technology solutions, for the optimum delivery of projects in accordance with BP Ethics & Compliance rules.

Anticipate on future standards and technology to optimize time and materials substance of any projects.

Comply with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends.

Contribute to the success of any project and support the Project Managers to help them deliver the project on time and within budget.

Alert the ETL, project manager and Global Engineering Director on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments.

Support Interactions or contribute to negotiations with DNSPs.

What You’ll Bring

Solid technical background in electrical engineering

Good understanding and practical experience of electrical codes and standards in ANZ

A strong track record in project delivery OR in supporting complex Project management involving Hardware solutions.

An understanding of Grid access constraints and LV / MV / HV connections.

Experience in supporting construction and commissioning activities.

An understanding of Microgrid and Smart Grid concept and general design.

Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

Desirable Experience

Experience with electrical designs

Experience of industry standards about EV

Project Management of similar power and hardware Projects

Over 6 years’ experience in large scale engineering projects

Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery.

Agile Project management.

Chartered Engineer or equivalent (working towards with imminent application would be considered)

Benefits of working with us

Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation for AU & 8% KiwiSaver for NZ.

Share options, and fuel discounts.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commissioning, Construction, Design, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Management, Installation, Project Delivery, Project Engineering, Project Management, Quality



