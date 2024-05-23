Electrical Engineer (Early Career)-Whiting, IN

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for providing Electrical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for providing Electrical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Electrical Engineer (Early Career)-Whiting

Are you ready to ignite your potential with bp?

bp’s modernized Whiting refinery is the largest in the Midwest and a critical supplier of fuel in the region. Whiting has been a key anchor of the northwest Indiana economy, as well as the surrounding community.

As a Refining Electrical Engineering Graduate, you will:

• Collaborate in a diverse team environment and interact with professionals across operations, maintenance, environmental, and safety to provide technical support for the operating units.

• Work to design, analyze, and troubleshoot equipment used in 120V up to 12.47kV systems. Types of equipment include: switchgear, protective relays, transformers, motors, cables, variable frequency drives, UPS systems, lighting, grounding, and heat trace.

• Identify reliability improvement opportunities using root cause failure analysis, as well as codes and standards, such as IEEE, API, ANSI, and NFPA, to provide evidence for safety and business improvements.

• Make our process more cost effective, efficient, and technologically competitive

Are you ready to ignite your potential with BP?

Taking on the role as Electrical Engineer means resolving refinery production critical problems on electrical equipment, as well as supporting day-to-day maintenance and operating activities. Alongside a strong technical degree that means using your analytical and technical expertise to develop maintenance strategies and recommendations for production personnel.

Minimum requirements

• Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

• No sponsorship is available for this position

• Seeking a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering

• Graduation Date between Dec 2023 May 2024

Why Join us?

An Early Careers engineer at the Refinery you will start off their rotation as part of the Process Engineering Team to provide high quality engineering support for the site’s Operations, Maintenance, Turnaround, Projects, and Optimization Teams to ensure the safe, reliable, compliant, and competitive operation of the facility and to support the Refinery’s transformation into a lower carbon Integrated Energy Hub.

• The Engineering Team provides skills that are critical to the business and the success of the transformation, and as such the roles tend to be dynamic, fast paced, and highly visible.

This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:

Experience

Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience

Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience

Development

Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps

Building of interpersonal and enabling skills

Support towards professional accreditation or chartership

Support

Part of the global engineering community and One bp early careers network

Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice

Technical support network

Located on the Lake Michigan shoreline in northwest Indiana, not only is Whiting the largest refinery in the Midwest — it also makes enormous contributions to the region’s transportation network. The Whiting refinery can process around 440,000 barrels of crude oil every day. Everyday the refinery produces around 10 million gallons of gasoline, 4 million gallons of diesel and 2 million gallons of jet fuel. bp’s Whiting refinery can produce enough gasoline each day to support the average daily travel of more than 7 million cars. With more than 130 years of operations, bp’s Whiting refinery team is looking to the future by making strides to improve the facility’s efficiency and help reduce its emissions.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.