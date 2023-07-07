Electrical Engineer – HV Equipment

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

This is an excellent opportunity to join the rapidly growing bp offshore wind business. The HV Equipment role is to contribute to the safe and efficient engineering design of the main HV Electrical System Infrastructure Equipment. Responsible for relevant interfaces internally and externally and able to mature the ESI equipment and company documentation (design basis, functional specifications, engineering codes and standards, ITT). It represents a unique opportunity to make a huge difference to our renewables business. We are seeking an individual who has a proven track record and enduring passion for the development and delivery of HV equipment at voltages in excess of 132kV. Experience of switchgear AIS / GIS in the range of 200kV – 400kV and transformers / reactors in excess of 100MVA(r) is essential to this role. The role will focus on ensuring all equipment associated with the main HV ESI is safe, fit for purpose and meets the demands of offshore wind projects. You will provide input and expertise in standardisation of HV Electrical equipment from specification through to testing and operation as well as working with suppliers on new products and technology assessments. You will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working. You will be able to draw on decades of experience of bp’s delivery of major projects and shape the future of a new team purpose-built to serve the needs of the OFW business.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities

The individual for this position will be encouraged to work across the field of electrical engineering and be knowledgeable of applicable industry standards and practices.

The expertise is provided through

recommendation of technical solutions

appraisal of technology developments

specify and handle large equipment supply orders directly or via appointed contractors

support substation and consenting teams internally to ensure correctly sized and dimensioned equipment are considered throughout the project with appropriate design margin management.

risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC)

Work with the supply chain to stay apprised of new technologies and industry best practice

Task and Delivery

Develop department methodology associated with HV equipment such as GIS / AIS switchgear, transformers, reactors and filtration equipment

Work closely with the substation layout and consenting teams to ensure equipment sizing, dimensions and interfaces are well manged as well as their applicable margins throughout the project life.

Procurement and order management of Synchronous Condenser, Switchgear, Transformers, Shunt Reactors & conversion equipment

Define the design criteria and technical requirements within electrical discipline

Define scope of work for contractors within electrical discipline and ensure quality and accuracy for study and engineering deliverables

Identify and manage risk within the subject area

Interface with Transmission System Owner, WTG suppliers, Operations discipline, and ESI work packages

Lessons learned both applied to the project and taken from the project

Leads any specific delegated budget for electrical engineering activities and delivers to meet project cost and schedule requirements

Independently, acting as company responsible engineer, complete and supervise assigned workscopes

Ensure all equipment is procured in alignment with bp, international standards and local grid requirements

Qualifications & Experience

Must have detailed working experience for main transmission system electrical equipment at 275kV and above or ratings in excess of 100MVA(r).

Candidates should have experience in developing standard methodologies to be used on projects.

Achieved or working towards Professional Engineer and/or Chartered Engineer Status

Bachelor’s and/or Master’s Degree in Engineering or related discipline relevant to electrical engineering.

Experience from the wind industry is preferrable including knowledge of associated codes and standards.

Proven and demonstrable ability with electrical power systems

Demonstrable experience with public electrical grid connections and / or power transmission systems

Good solid understanding of industry and regulatory standards for either eastern hemisphere (e.g. IEC) or western hemisphere (e.g. NEMA/ANSI).

Strong leadership skills, ability to influence and drive decisions.

Fluent written and spoken English language

Good communicator, able to technically address with conviction verbally and written across Projects and Operations on technical matters at all levels of the company.

Able to demonstrate pragmatism when balancing technical decisions and operational needs (deliver safe & competitive solutions).

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Knowledge and experience of HVDC / HVAC transmission equipment

Knowledge of Control system interface requirements to electrical systems.

Knowledge of electrical safety practices

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.