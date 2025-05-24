Electrical Engineer (Intern) - Blaine, WA

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Production & Operations



Business Support Group



Grade KResponsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.



Electrical Engineering Intern

Location: Blaine, WA

About the Role Bp’s Cherry Point refinery is one of the most modern refineries in the US, the largest in Washington, and the fourth largest on the West Coast. It supplies about 20 percent of Washington’s gasoline needs and fuels, and a significant amount of the jet fuel to Seattle, Portland and Vancouver, BC international airports.

As a Refining Electrical Engineering intern, you will:

• Collaborate in a diverse team environment and interact with professionals across operations, maintenance, environmental, and safety to provide technical support for the operating units.

• Work to design, analyze, and troubleshoot equipment used in 120V up to 12.47kV systems. Types of equipment include: switchgear, protective relays, transformers, motors, cables, variable frequency drives, UPS systems, lighting, grounding, and heat trace.

• Identify reliability improvement opportunities using root cause failure analysis, as well as codes and standards, such as IEEE, API, ANSI, and NFPA, to provide evidence for safety and business improvements.

• Make our process more cost effective, efficient, and technologically competitive

Are you ready to ignite your potential with BP?

Taking on the role as Electrical Engineering intern means resolving refinery production critical problems on electrical equipment, as well as supporting day-to-day maintenance and operating activities. Alongside a strong technical degree that means using your analytical and technical expertise to develop maintenance strategies and recommendations for production personnel.

What we are looking for

Minimum requirements

• Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

• No sponsorship is available for this position

• Seeking a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering

• Graduation Date between Dec 2024 May 2025

Why Join Us?

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

• Competitive pay

• Retirement savings opportunities

• bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments .

• Relocation assistance (if eligible)

• Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities.

• “Chat with a Leader” sessions

• Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We are looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero.



