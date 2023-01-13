Electrical Engineer (Offshore Wind)

Job summary

This is an exciting opportunity to be part of bp's entry into offshore wind, a key part of our strategy to deliver 'more clean energy' (aim 11 of our sustainability frame) and form part of bp's commitment to invest £18bn in the UK's energy system by the end of 2030.



The role is a bp electrical engineer working within the bp / EnBW joint venture for the Morgan & Mona offshore wind project (Irish Sea).



The role is responsible for the engineering of auxiliary and LV systems for the Land Sub-station (LSS) and/or Offshore Substation (OSS), through the phases of FEED, specification, tender/negotiations, design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning.

As the Electrical Engineer supporting our offshore wind projects, you will be responsible for providing electrical engineering expertise, pro-actively interacting with other disciplines, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and apply sound engineering judgment to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization.



Role Responsibilities:

The engineering of auxiliary and LV systems for the Land Sub-station (LSS) and/or Offshore Substation (OSS), through the phases of FEED, specification, tender/negotiations, design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning.

Evaluate different approaches and solutions for auxiliary systems

Transfer learnings from O&G facilities in a fit-for-purpose and cost efficient mindset

Pro-actively manage and coordinate at technical interfaces to other systems and ensure an auxiliary and LV system designs that are compliant to the relevant regulatory and project codes & standards.

Office visits to JV partner offices in Hamburg, Germany.

Site visits for vendor engagement, FAT, constructions sites such as onshore yards.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Minimum 5 years of relevant experience from operations and projects and with different kinds of auxiliary systems (e.g. LV power distribution, UPS systems, Nav-aid systems, lighting & small power and emergency / aux generation.

Knowledge of wider disciplines auxiliary systems and processes such as HVAC, Automation & Control, safety critical systems, and mechanical handling / operation layout optimization.

Good working knowledge of industry and regulatory standards (e.g. IEC)

Strong leadership skills, ability to influence and drive decisions.

Fluent written and spoken English language.

Good communicator, able to articulate technical matters verbally and in written form for a range of audiences.

Able to demonstrate pragmatism when balancing technical decisions with project needs - ensuring delivery of safe & competitive solutions.

Can performance manage others (including. 3rd party engineering services providers) and support timely decision making.

Desirable criteria and qualifications.

Knowledge and experience of power system modelling and protection relay coordination.

Knowledge and experience of offshore safety critical systems.

Knowledge of Control system interface requirements to electrical systems.

Experience of working across different cultures, supporting different stakeholders and engaging with a wide variety of customers or suppliers.

Professional Engineer and/or Chartered Engineer status.

Bachelor’s and/or Master’s Degree in Engineering or related discipline relevant to electrical engineering preferred.

This role is part of an integrated bp and EnBW project team working closely together within the joint venture. This is a unique opportunity to gain experience and gather new perspectives working alongside our JV partners to deliver the first wave of offshore wind business interests for bp.Travel may include up to 25%