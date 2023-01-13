Electrical Engineer (Offshore Wind)

This is an exciting opportunity to be part of bp's entry into offshore wind, a key part of our strategy to deliver 'more clean energy' (aim 11 of our sustainability frame) and form part of bp's commitment to invest £18bn in the UK's energy system by the end of 2030.
The role is a bp electrical engineer working within the bp / EnBW joint venture for the Morgan & Mona offshore wind project (Irish Sea).
The role is responsible for the engineering of auxiliary and LV systems for the Land Sub-station (LSS) and/or Offshore Substation (OSS), through the phases of FEED, specification, tender/negotiations, design, manufacturing, installation and commissioning.
As the Electrical Engineer supporting our offshore wind projects, you will be responsible for providing electrical engineering expertise, pro-actively interacting with other disciplines, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and apply sound engineering judgment to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization.
Role Responsibilities: