Electrical Engineer PMU

Job summary

Role Synopsis

This position is a Jr. Electrical engineer within the wider bp Solution Instrument, Control, and Electrical (ICE) discipline engineering team dedicated to support the exciting new organization call Production Management Unit (PMU). The PMU is a remote surveillance and monitoring team made up of multi-discipline engineers across the globe to help operation manage and improve safety and production while reducing emissions from the Production & Operation (P&O) sites. The PMU are in 4 key hubs call Global Collaboration Centers (GCC) located in Houston, Aberdeen, London, and Baku. This position will be in Aberdeen to support the North Sea offshore facilities. Even though this role is physically in Aberdeen, it is a global role which can leverage individual expertise to support other regions as needed. This role will require a person with a deep understanding of operation, engineering practice, and a desire to leverage tools/data to improve operational safety and production. To ultimately improve the performance of our systems at the sites and realize the value, the individual will have to use their leadership skills to communicate and build relationship with the operating sites and/or other functions.



Location of the role is Aberdeen with 3 days per week from office, 2 days from home flexible pattern.

Key Accountabilities

Deliver production value for the PDUs and wider business through monitoring the health, availability, and performance of the power systems. Identifying opportunities to maximize energy efficiency whilst maintaining power production. Work with Production Support Squad (PSS) squads to manage performance, carbon and vulnerability issues.

Optimization of power generation for current and planned future operating activities, develop and own power system operating scenarios per facility

Recommend to facilities how to optimize energy efficiency including ownership and implementation of the spinning reserve optimization workflow for operations

Remote surveillance & monitoring of power generation and power distribution systems to understand health and performance, anomalies and opportunities

Review of electrical equipment records to identify vulnerabilities

Remote surveillance & monitoring of battery health

Identify and maintain facilities power generation and distribution vulnerability maps

Support other PMU disciplines on developing recommendations

Feedback insights to bp Solutions/ Production Support Unit (PSU) for input into generic/specific equipment strategies

Review persistent alarms associated with electrical equipment/systems for root cause

Analysis of global deferrals associated with power generation to inform on softer trends

Compare performance across fleet for anomalies and best practice

Functional requirements for CPMS tools

Trending of non-live data from offline integrity checks, e.g. IR checks

Maintain power production and distribution vulnerability tables

Review breakdown workorder for higher numbers of common lower issues that cumulatively have bigger impact across the business

Support PDU with global insight and specialist knowledge.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Engineering degree or equivalent relevant experience

Proven experience in engineering in upstream oil/gas, refining and/or petrochemical

Deep understanding of topside facility operation of power generation and distribution systems

Self-motivated and driven with the ability to work and deliver with minimum supervision

Leadership behavior essential for mentoring, working, and share learning across the global PMU

Ability to think outside of the box and bring new ideas and perspective to the team

Technical knowledge of electrical and power system engineering - calculations, Power Systems Analysis and Design ideally experience in using ETAP software, Power System Protection and Coordination

Technical knowledge of electrical Operations and Maintenance of Electrical Systems and electrical equipment maintenance

Desirable criteria

Chartered / Professional engineer

Knowledge of industry codes, guidelines and regulatory standards

Expertise in design, operation and modification of upstream oil and gas processing facilities

Practical experience of field or plant operation, particularly offshore, including subsea production, oil, gas and water processing.

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

