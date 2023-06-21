This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for providing Electrical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Electrical engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have 75,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? The Electrical Engineer is responsible for the safe and reliable execution of electrical engineering work and electrical isolations within the refinery. As such, the person in this role holds oversight on electrical procedures, qualifications, maintenance & inspection plans.

Join us and make a difference by:

- Making our production and operations safer and more standardised

- Driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions

- Growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimisation

- Maximising efficiency through sharing resources

- Accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets

- Developing our people faster, leveraging the scale of P&O

In this role you will:

- Verify with the support of the electrical inspection coordinator that inspections and maintenance plans are executed in time and that deviations are corrected

- Provide technical engineering support to the various departments, in troubleshooting or incident investigation, for example RCFA activities.

- Define technical specifications in the context of modifications and replacements.

- Analyze equipment monitoring data and develops appropriate response to reliability issues

- Defining improvement proposals (including implementation) in the field of Asset and Maintenance Management Systems.

- Contribute of expertise and review of documents regarding projects and modifications from a Maintenance Engineering perspective.

- Take responsibility for monitoring electrical competency & qualification of operators & technicians working on electrical systems

- Perform electrical energy isolations in low- and high voltage systems

- Develop the electrical model for the site and ensures it gets updated in case of changes due to projects, MOCs or new requirements.

- Provide input in MOC’s and ensures engineering design and documentation is provided where required.

- Oversees critical activities (4-eyes principle) during (project) construction and maintenance activities. ATEX-point of contact for all Electrical equipment on site.

We have the following requirements:

- A Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering.

- 3 to 5 years of refinery experience in electrical engineering and maintenance.

- Knowledge of industry codes, guidelines and European and Dutch regulatory standards including NEN1010, IEC 61936-1, NEN 3140 and NEN 3840.

- Technical knowledge of electrical and power system engineering calculations, construction methods, and materials.

- Experience with power distribution engineering, including substations, relay coordination, safeguarding and short circuit studies.

- Experience with electrical equipment design, specification, installation, repair & maintenance (including UPS, generators, transformers, motors, variable frequency drives and other electrical equipment).

- Experience with Low- and High voltage systems.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.