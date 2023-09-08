This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

US: Chicago, US: Whiting Refinery, US: Cherry Point Refinery, US: Houston - Westlake Campus

Job summary

The Electrical Engineer will join bp Solutions and be primarily deployed to provide electrical engineering support to Production and Operations (P&O) Site Projects in the Western Hemisphere.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Electrical Engineer will join bp Solutions and be primarily deployed to provide electrical engineering support to Production and Operations (P&O) Site Projects in the Western Hemisphere.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Support electrical deliverables in P&O Western Hemisphere Site Projects (up to $100M), in project phases: Select through to Execute. This includes:

Provide technical review, guidance and approval of design engineering and construction contractor deliverables, such as:

Project design, including equipment specification and selection.

Engineering packages technical content.

Technically evaluate requests for exceptions to specifications or standards.

Work with engineering contractor to verify they are performing required activities.

As part of the wider bp Solutions team, the role is expected to also have opportunity to contribute to:

Global electrical engineering leadership and operational support of bp’s global portfolio of P&O assets.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering.

Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience.

Industrial experience, preferably in the oil and gas industry.

Experience and working knowledge of: Power distribution applications, including substations, relay coordination, and short circuit studies. Electrical equipment design, specification, installation, repair, maintenance, and electrical safe working practices. A variety of voltage systems, ranging from 120V to 13.8kV. Electrical and power system engineering calculations, construction methods, and materials. Protection techniques for electrical equipment installed in hazardous classified locations. Industry and regulatory standards for western hemisphere (e.g. NEMA/ANSI). Providing electrical engineering operational support to industrial assets, including safe operation of electrical equipment, reliability initiatives, and maintenance strategies.





Ability to:

Read/decipher regulations and industry codes along with explaining requirements to others.

Communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing. Able to address technical matters with conviction at all levels of the company.

Engage and work with all levels of the organization, including contractors and bp employees.

Manage multiple priorities and customers across multiple sites, and possess good organization, facilitation and group coordination skills.

Work in an agile manner, without close supervision, using both remote working and site visits to progress activities.



Desirable Criteria and Qualifications

Previous work experience in connections to Utility incomers of up to 138 kV

Knowledge and experience of power system modelling and protection relay coordination.

Experience of working across different cultures, supporting different operating Regions and engaging with a wide variety of customers or suppliers.

Professional Engineering License.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.