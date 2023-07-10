Job summary

An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries e.g. Germany, UK, US and China. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in. This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions. This Electrical Engineer role plays a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of the standardised engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles. The role will also provide front line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery. Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites.

Key accountabilities:

Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in the UK that form part of the BP Pulse targets

Support the Engineering Team Lead in creating a standard design model that can be deployed, and quality detailed design products for the installation of the chosen solutions

Provide engineering assurance through the technical review of contractor design deliverables

Support all teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live

Support the risk management process on the projects

Anticipate on future standards and technology to optimize time and materials substance of any projects

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

Support key engineering management processes to maintain the roll out of EV chargers on time and within budget, in an efficient and safe manner

Alert the Project Manager and the and Engineering Team Lead on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

Support interactions or contribute to negotiations with DNO/DSO and TSO.

Essential experience:

A strong track record in engineering delivery within projects or in supporting complex project management involving Hardware solutions in the EV infrastructure world

An understanding of the standards and protocols of the industry

Experience of supervising work delivered though EPC contractors

An understanding of Grid access constraints and LV / MV / HV connections.

A strong track record in performing technical reviews of 3rd party design drawings, calculations and reports

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills

Desirable Experience

Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field

An understanding of Microgrid and Smart Grid concept and general design.

Experience in large scale engineering projects

Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery.

Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

Direct experience of industry standards in the EV space.

Chartered Engineer or equivalent (working towards with imminent application would be considered)

Experience in the design and build of or within hydrocarbon forecourts

An understanding of the management of design and construction phase compliance with the requirements of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations: 2015



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment



