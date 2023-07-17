Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

This Electrical Engineer role plays a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of the standardised engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles. The role will also provide front line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery.

Customers & Products



Engineering Group



This Electrical Engineer role plays a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of the standardised engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles. The role will also provide front line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery.



bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 Electrical Vehicle) charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

Join our bp pulse team and advance your career as an



Electrical Engineer_ bp pulse

An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.

This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.

This Electrical Engineer role plays a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of the standardised engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles. The role will also provide front line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery.

This position will be assigned to Southern Cluster Engineering Team (France, Spain and Portugal), providing services for the complete area, but with special focus on French market.

Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites.

In this role You will:

Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in Europe that form part of the FM&S installation aim

Support the Senior Manager Global Engineering and the Engineering Team Leader(s) in creating a standard design model that can be deployed and quality detailed design products for the installation of the chosen solutions

Support all teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live

Support the risk management process across each region

Support our roll out with engineering performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets

Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner

Maintain a close working relationship with each of regional deployment teams and ensure they are successful with delivering their regional targets

Support the identification of key EVSE technology solutions, for the optimum delivery of projects in accordance with BP Ethics & Compliance rules

Anticipate on future standards and technology to optimize time and materials substance of any projects

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

Follow-up of Contractors engineering activities in coordination with Engineering Team Lead.

Comply with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends

Contribute to the success of any project and support the Project Managers to help them deliver the project on time and within budget

Alert the project managers and the and Senior manager Global Engineering on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

Support Interactions or contribute to negotiations with DNO/DSO and TSO.

We have the following requirements:

University degree in electrical engineering

An understanding of the Electric Vehicle Value chain from the infrastructure perspective in AC and DC charger from low charging speed to high power charging

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management involving Hardware solutions in the EV infrastructure world

An understanding of the standards and protocols of the industry

An understanding of Grid access constraints and LV / MV / HV connections for French market

Sound knowledge of French LV / MV / HV regulations.

Fluent in English & French

A good understanding of the Hardware and software components such as Inverters, plugs, cables, LV pillars, transformers, ESE, isolation, electrical grid regimes (for the Hardware part) and such as supervision systems from back office to front office and payment systems (not an exhaustive list)

An understanding of Microgrid and Smart Grid concept and general design.

Project Management of similar power and hardware Projects

Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery.

Direct experience of industry standards in the EV space.

Agile Project management.

Chartered Engineer or equivalent (working towards with imminent application would be considered)

Fluent in all or any of Spanish or Portuguese

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!

Find your electric future with bp pulse.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



