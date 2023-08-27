Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis: The Electrical Engineer will join the large projects organization and provide electrical engineering support to Projects at Whiting Refinery. Initially the focus will be on a wastewater stripper project but will support other projects in the future. This role will be involved primarily in the larger projects for the refinery. Key Accountabilities: Support electrical deliverables in P&O Projects at Whiting Refinery in all phases of projects. This includes: • Provide technical review, guidance and approval of design engineering and construction contractor deliverables. • Equipment specification and selection and engineering package technical content. • Technically evaluate requests for exceptions to specifications or standards. • Determine risks to delivery and ensure adequate risk mitigation plans are in place. • Work with engineering contractor(s) to verify they are performing required activities. As part of the wider projects organization, the role is expected to also have opportunity to contribute to global mechanical engineering leadership and support of bp’s global portfolio of projects.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

About usAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!Role Synopsis:The Electrical Engineer will join the large projects organization and provide electrical engineering support to Projects at Whiting Refinery. Initially the focus will be on a wastewater stripper project but will support other projects in the future. This role will be involved primarily in the larger projects for the refinery.Key Accountabilities:Support electrical deliverables in P&O Projects at Whiting Refinery in all phases of projects. This includes:• Provide technical review, guidance and approval of design engineering and construction contractor deliverables.• Equipment specification and selection and engineering package technical content.• Technically evaluate requests for exceptions to specifications or standards.• Determine risks to delivery and ensure adequate risk mitigation plans are in place.• Work with engineering contractor(s) to verify they are performing required activities.As part of the wider projects organization, the role is expected to also have opportunity to contribute to global mechanical engineering leadership and support of bp’s global portfolio of projects.



Job Description:

Essential Education:

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering

Essential Criteria:

Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience.

Industrial experience

Experience and working knowledge of:

Power distribution applications, including substations, relay coordination, and short circuit studies.

Electrical equipment design, specification, installation, repair, maintenance, and electrical safe working practices.

A variety of voltage systems, ranging from 120V to 13.8kV. Electrical and power system engineering calculations, construction methods, and materials.

Protection techniques for electrical equipment installed in hazardous classified locations.

Industry and regulatory standards for western hemisphere (e.g. NEMA/ANSI).

Providing electrical engineering operational support to industrial assets, including safe operation of electrical equipment, reliability initiatives, and maintenance strategies.

Works proactively, promotes open and effective communication and demonstrates respect for other people’s culture and perspective

Desirable Criteria:

Oil and gas industry preferred

Professional Engineering License, P.E.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.