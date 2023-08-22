Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

By 2030 bp aims to capture 20% of the global SAF market and to produce 100kbd of own bioenergy production. HEFA-based SAF production will be a crucial element to achieve these two aims and supports the reduction of the carbon intensity of our products.The Daedalus program is aiming to develop a largely standard HEFA-SAF project design which can be implemented at numerous refineries with minimal site-specific modification. Each project scope consists of a combination of new purpose-built and retrofit facilities, including:• Pre-Treatment Unit (PTU) to clean up the Fats / Oils / Greases feedstock• Renewable Hydroprocessing Unit (RHU) to produce Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (SPK)• New site-specific units and modification of existing equipment to integrate within the existing refineriesThe program is in search of an Electrical engineer to work in the engineering team for the Define and Execute stages. Reporting to the Lead Electrical engineer, the position will provide technical direction and oversight to E&P Contractor, ensuring safe, pragmatic, and cost-effective application of project, bp & regulatory standards. The role will also entail seeking input from operations and site projects teams from the refineries within the program for ensuring standardization of Electrical design across multiple sites as far as practical.Candidate would be expected to work at the FEED/Execute Engineering Contractor’s office in The Hague, Netherlands. Expat assignment or commuting packages will be available. Some business travel will be expected to refinery sites and vendors.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities;

Maintain a working knowledge of all relevant codes, standards, and regulations that pertain to the design of Electrical discipline.

Consult Electrical P&O Project TAs on technical issues and ensures TA remains aligned with proposed designs.

Provide technical input to risk assessments, Management of Change reviews, and project reviews.

Evaluate requests for deviations or exemptions to the established specifications and standards.

Assurance of EPC Contractor key deliverables in terms of quality and compliance with BoD or BoL

Ensuring application of agreed codes and Standards. Assuring compliance with the relevant Project specifications and ETPs as per engineering verification plan

Oversight of performance of engineering contractor against agreed scope, manpower and schedule for discipline scope.

Setting technical direction to the contractor such as through delivery of key bp Electrical deliverables (e.g., Hazardous area implementation strategy)

Ensuring a robust, end-to-end Electrical engineering design across the ISBL and OSBL scopes for each site.

Leading on the sharing and implementation of Electrical engineering learnings between the projects and from the wider organisation

Essential Education / Experience;

Bachelor’s and/or master’s degree in engineering or related subject area relevant to electrical engineering.

Achieved or working towards Professional Engineer and/or Chartered Engineer Status

Demonstrable experience in relevant discipline engineering position.

Good working knowledge of industry and regulatory standards for either eastern hemisphere (e.g. IEC) or western hemisphere (e.g. NEMA/IEEE).

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered.

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management skills.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors, and engineering leadership.

Experience of design and implementation of electrical power distribution systems.

Experience with electrical equipment specification, procurement, and installation (including UPS, generators, switchboards, transformers, motors, adjustable speed drives, cables, and other electrical equipment).

Experience modifying brownfield electrical systems.

Fluent written and spoken English language skills.

Good communicator, able to technically address with conviction verbally and written across Projects and Operations on technical matters at all levels of the company.

Desirable Criteria;

Experience of EPC environment on Projects with a track record of delivery demonstrating project technical skills

Knowledge of the requirements of P&O Project engineering guide, MPCP (or One process) and other project processes.

Experience in FEED or Detail design stage of a project.

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc) on projects.

Experience of working on a program of projects or complex mega projects

Actively engages and respects contributions of others.

Willingly takes the lead when challenges occur.

Be self-motivated with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction.

Flexibility to take on wider project roles as needed.

Site construction & commissioning experience

Experience of design and implementation of power management systems (PMS) and/or electrical data monitoring and control systems (EDMCS).

Knowledge and experience of power system modelling and protection relay coordination.

Knowledge and experience with hazardous area classification and management of electrical equipment in hydrocarbon environments.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.