Electrical Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Electrical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Role Summary:

Provision of deep electrical engineering expertise and judgment in service of the assets, working closely with Area Engineering to ensure efficient handover of all issues that require discipline engineering guidance to resolve.

Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Key Responsibilities:

Provides electrical engineering (EE) expertise to other teams by performing and reviewing complex, or non-routine electrical engineering calculations and analyses. (Comment: Relevant teams include Projects & Mods, IM, Maintenance, Programme Execution.)

Provides EE expertise to MoCs and to brownfield projects and modifications. (Comment: Relevant support activities involve regulatory compliance, deviations from technical practice/specifications, design reviews, procurement support for complex packages, life cycle operability, Category Management and SQM activities.)

Provides EE expertise to hazard identification and risk assessment processes. (Comment: Relevant hazard identification and risk assessment processes include MoCs, HAZOPs, LOPAs, HAZIDs, Human Factors Analysis, What-Ifs, Vulnerability studies, Bow-ties and Risk Action Plans.)

Provides EE expertise in performing incident investigations (IRIS) and defect investigations (OPTIMA).

Ensures that the inspection, testing, maintenance and condition monitoring tasks in CMMS and Operator Workbench are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies.

Ownership of regional strategies and standards related to the Electrical Engineering discipline

Develops and updates the technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment performance feedback and performs periodic review of CMMS and Operator Workbench efficiency. (Comment: Relevant equipment performance feedback includes inspection, testing and maintenance data, KPIs, condition monitoring data, equipment MoC and findings from defect investigations.)

Performs reliability analysis for electrical equipment using surveillance, maintenance and condition monitoring data, and trends performance metrics.

Provides EE expertise to delivery of regional actions. Leads on resolution of complex, multi-discipline technical issues where the dominant component is electrical engineering. (Comment: Relevant sources of actions include HAZOP/LOPA, HVLs, Learning Alerts/Bulletins, Audit findings, IRIS/Traction, RAP, F4S, MoC, OPTIMA and engineering studies.)

Essential Education:

Degree in Electrical Engineering or related discipline.

Experience and requirements:

Substantial experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of electrical equipment in oil & gas processing facilities.

Knowledge of governing codes, industry standards and local regulations relevant to electrical engineering, and proven track record in practical application of engineering standards and practices for electrical equipment.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

