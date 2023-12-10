Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Electrical Engineer is responsible for the safe and efficient execution of electrical engineering and maintenance technical support within the refinery. This is accomplished through the delivery of high-quality engineering deliverables and through the coordination of several resources including maintenance supervisors, engineers, specialists, craftsmen, contractor personnel and required materials in support of daily maintenance activities and refinery driven improvements.The Electrical Engineer is responsible for developing short- and long-range plans for electrical equipment and systems that support the HSSE, availability, and financial goals of the refinery. This is accomplished through development and execution of preventative maintenance, predictive maintenance, reactive maintenance support, and equipment & system upgrades.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for technical integrity of electrical distribution and utilization equipment at the refinery including switchgear, transformers, distribution cable, protective relaying, UPS systems, motors, and other similar electrical systems.

Provides daily technical support to multi-discipline, cross-functional asset team including I&E technicians and supervisors.

Assists in scope development, planning, and execution of electrical outage activities including isolation and switching plans.

Provides technical input in deciding priority and scope of equipment repairs.

Leads root cause failure investigations for electrical related incidents.

Analyzes equipment monitoring data and develops appropriate response to reliability issues.

Reviews engineering projects and improvements to ensure compliance with refinery standards, regulatory codes, and other applicable industry standards.

Own engineering design and documentation for small refinery improvement and modification projects.

Assists in developing and maintaining refinery electrical engineering and refinery electrical safety standards.

Develops and handles reliability projects for refinery electrical equipment and systems.

Prepares engineering datasheets, drawing, documents, and material/equipment specifications.

Reviews supplier data and witnesses shop tests, and writes material requisitions

Directs the efforts of design engineering and construction contractors.

Maintains the facility electrical data sheets, electrical one-line drawings, electrical schematics, and electrical maintenance data.

Enforces the requirements of refinery electrical area classification drawings.

Requirements

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, preferred, or equivalent technical expertise.

5 years of refining (or similar industry) experience with an engineering degree or technical leadership role.

2+ years working in an end-user/owner role in the refining (or similar) industry.

Knowledge of industry codes, guidelines and regulatory standards to include NEC, ISA, NFPA, and API.

Ability to read, understand, and update refinery drawings such as P&ID, loop drawings, equipment datasheets, electrical one-lines, schematics, wiring drawings, etc.

Experience with electrical equipment design, specification, installation, troubleshooting, repair, and maintenance (including generators, switchgear, circuit breakers, contactors, transformers, motors, variable frequency drives, uninterruptible power supplies, and other electrical equipment).

Experience with low and medium voltage power distribution operation and maintenance (120V through 15kV).

Experience with high voltage electrical equipment preferred (138kV)

Knowledgeable in power system studies including load flow, short circuit, arc flash, and relay coordination.

Must be able to work in the US without sponsorship. International relocation will not be available.

Preferred Experience

SKM Power Tools

Asset management software platforms

Process instrumentation

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, API Standards, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical equipment design, Electrical operational safety, Equipment Datasheets, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, High Voltage, Instrument and protective systems, Low Voltage {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.