Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:



Summary:



The Electrical Engineer will join bp Solutions (bpS), which is a global team that supports P&O (Production and Operation) organisation. P&O is the bp organisation that contains bp’s global Production regions and Refining assets.



The main feature of this role is to support the delivery of bpS electrical engineering responsibilities which include supporting high priority electrical engineering-related requests from P&O regions/assets and providing central/strategic electrical engineering leadership to P&O.



This is dynamic role that offers a wide range of experience and global exposure through providing support to the global range of regions & assets, and working on the highest priority electrical engineering issues in P&O.



We expect you to:

Support electrical engineering requests coming from P&O regions and assets. This involves Agile Working, and short-term deployment into P&O squads to complete high priority engineering requests or initiatives. This may include operational, maintenance, or project support.

Support global central programmes and pivotal initiatives for the electrical field in P&O. This may include both setting of and execution of central programmes and critical initiatives.

Contribute as team member of the bpS electrical team. This includes provision of electrical subject leadership to the P&O electrical engineering community.

Engage and work across the organization, including contractors and bp employees.

Manage multiple priorities and customers across multiple sites, and possess good organization, facilitation and group coordination skills.

Work in an agile manner, without close supervision, using both remote working and site visits to progress activities.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering with a minimum of 5 years relevant experience.

Industrial experience, preferably in the oil and gas industry.

Experience and working knowledge of: Power distribution applications, including substations, relay coordination, and short circuit studies. Electrical equipment design, specification, installation, repair, maintenance, and electrical safe working practices. A variety of voltage systems, ranging up to 13.8kV. Electrical and power system engineering calculations, construction methods, and materials. Protection techniques for electrical equipment installed in hazardous classified locations. Industry and regulatory standards for IEC regions. Experience with providing electrical engineering operational support to industrial assets, including safe operation of electrical equipment, reliability initiatives, and maintenance strategies.

Ability to: Read/decipher regulations and industry codes along with explaining requirements to others. Communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing. Able to address technical matters with conviction at all levels of the company.





Desirable criteria and qualifications:

Knowledge and experience of power system model, arc flash and protection relay coordination studies.

Experience of working across different cultures, supporting different operating regions/assets and engaging with a wide variety of customers or suppliers.

Chartered Engineer status.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

