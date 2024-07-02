Job summary

Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

The Advanced Electrification Testing team supports the business in electric vehicle & data centre related products primarily in the differentiation of our bp’s offer to customers.

The Electrical Engineer will work within the team to help install, operate, manage, inspect, and maintain a variety of low voltage (<1kV) AC and DC systems. This will cover equipment ranging from power supply equipment (switchgear, breakers etc..) through to test equipment, instrumentation, and control systems. Hence the role holder will need to have a breadth of experience in electrical systems in an applied / operational environment. Proficiency in industry safe working practices and regulations is a minimum requirement.

Qualifications and experience of working on automotive electric powertrain systems (e.g., batteries up to 800V), or data centre equipment is highly desirable. Additionally experience or familiarity in working with research and development test equipment is highly desirable.

The Electrical Engineer will act as a subject matter expert for the rest of the team and will have special authority to undertake certain hazardous tasks such as locking-out / tagging-out and working on live energy systems such as with batteries. The role holder will also be expected to undertake design and manufacturing work for simple and customized electrical equipment required to undertake research and development testing.

The Electrical Engineer must be a self-starter and able to work autonomous to a high standard. This includes working collaboratively with multiple stakeholders within the team and beyond to create a task list of jobs and to prioritise according to need. The Electrical Engineer must also participate in a wider community of electrical engineers and facility team members to share standard process and help to drive an agenda of continuous improvement across the site.

Crucially, the Electrical Engineer will be expected to act a safety leader, promoting good practice, supporting other team members, identifying risks, and helping to foster a culture of transparency where safety is always the first priority.

What does the day to day look like?

Undertaking a range of electrical tasks across all the test equipment, apparatus and infrastructure of the Advanced Electrification Test team including design, manufacture, maintenance, inspections, repairs, calibrations etc.…

Act as electrical subject matter expert with authority for isolations and live electrical working.

Develop and detailed understanding of the design and operation of all the electrical test equipment with the Advanced Electrical Test team’s portfolio.

Acting as a safety leader driving high standards across the team through working with collaborative and supportive behaviours.

Develop close working relationships with all team members to identify tasks and prioritise those tasks according to the greatest needs.

Identify and implement opportunities for continuous improvement.

Actively participate and contribute to the wider community of electrical engineers across the Pangbourne campus.

What do we want to see from you!

IET/JIB approved electrician or electrical engineer.

Electrical engineering degree or HNC or Level 3 qualification including inspection, testing and verification (City and Guilds 2391, 2394 and 2395)

Designing, building, installing, and commissioning of bespoke LV electrical equipment.

Authorised person in conducting isolations and live working.

Over 5 years working in an applied / hands on operational role.

Understanding of UK electrical industry safe working practices and regulations.

Self-starter able to autonomously, working across a team to prioritise work requests.

Acting as a safety leader driving high standards and fostering a culture of collaboration and transparency.

Desirable

Knowledge and understanding of automotive electrical powertrain systems.

Experience live working on automotive battery systems.

Knowledge and understanding of data centre equipment and systems.

Experience in operating data centre equipment.

Degree or equivalent experience in engineering or another relevant subject.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial Acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.