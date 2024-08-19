Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

At bp the Electrical Engineer is a key position for the safe and reliable operation of the electrical power systems, instrumentation, and control systems on bp’s pipeline facilities in the Midwest.

In this role, you will be working directly with project execution and facility operation’s teams.

This position will play a key role in developing new project technical designs, identifying lessons learned and improvement opportunities and review capital and expense projects that are being performed either in-house or by one of bp’s contract engineering firms. You will also perform verification to assure that the modifications or new project designs follow BP’s technical standards, safety practices and the applicable regulatory agencies’ rules and regulations and are fit for the purpose. This role will work with the I&E Engineering Team Lead with opportunities to remotely support the global Terminal and Pipeline assets.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide leadership and technical support for fixing and solving the electrical issues that may occur. Be able to interface and work with operations and maintenance personnel. Coordinate vendor support and lead the team through resolution.

Provide technical electrical and control system input and design support for the facilities’ Management of Change (MOC), Risk Assessments (HAZOPS) and Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA).

Facilitate MOC compliance with bp’s T&P site technical practices, safety standards and compliance with the regulatory codes and standards.

Provide technical assistance and direction to and assistance of bp’s maintenance personnel, contractors and suppliers regarding inspection and testing activities associated with electrical related facility changes.

Provide assistance and technical direction to the facilities’ maintenance personnel in the implementation of instrumentation and electrical equipment and system Integrity Management (IM) standards including in-service inspection and testing programs such as Preventative Maintenance (PM’s), evaluation of maintenance inspection and testing reports, failure investigations, equipment repairs and reliability improvement programs.

Ensure key electrical facility documents are maintained and up-to-date including key electrical one line diagrams, elementary and schematic drawings, wiring diagrams, area classification drawings, cable schedules, panel board schedules, layouts and installation details and major electrical equipment vendor data.

Ensure all power system studies are kept up-to-date with the facilities’ electrical design changes. This includes the following studies: load list, load flow, short circuit, motor starting, arc flash hazard analysis, coordination, and protective device studies.

Assist the project team in project feasibility, prioritisation, solution evaluation, technical design, equipment selection, operating philosophy, etc

Provide technical assurance reviews of electrical isolation procedures to ensure personnel safety.



About you:

Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering

8+ years petrochemical maintenance, reliability, or project engineering experience

Strong understanding of industry codes (NFPA 70 NEC, NFPA 70E, API RP 500, and other various NFPA and IEEE)

Experienced and knowledgeable in onshore pipeline and terminal operations and the operation of Motor Control Center (Low and Medium voltage), motors (fractional through thousands of HP), switchgear, transformers, raceways and hazardous classified area installations.

Ensures technical changes are managed appropriately and all relevant documentation for the assets are kept up to date

Why join us! At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Skills:

