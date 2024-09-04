Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

The Electrical Engineer is a member of the Operations Engineering team at Archaea Energy and will provide electrical engineering expertise in support of RNG assets across the company. They will primarily support modifications to and optimization of renewable gas plants and power generation facilities.

The Operations Engineering team at Archaea Energy plays a pivotal role in the lifecycle of the company's renewable natural gas (RNG) plants and landfill gas to electric (LFGTE) sites, providing support from startup through the operational lifespan of the facilities. As a member, you'll be joining a group of engineers who bring a wealth of knowledge from both the renewable and conventional energy sectors. You will engage with a wide variety of teams across the company and have a unique chance to apply your technical skills in a rapidly growing segment of bp.

Job Responsibilities

Provide electrical engineering support including design, optimization, start up, and troubleshooting of a wide variety of low and medium voltage electrical components such as transformers, switchgear, relays, generators, motor control centers, VFD's, and motors

Work closely with the Operations and Maintenance teams to identify the need for repairs to electrical equipment and support planning of the repairs

Identify opportunities to improve electrical system reliability

Provide technical review of operating, maintenance, commissioning, and start-up procedures related to electrical equipment

Coordinate power system studies including load flow, short circuit, relay coordination, arc flash, motor start, and harmonics to ensure the safe and reliable operation of new electrical systems

Review arc flash studies for existing facilities and recommend mitigations to reduce arc flash hazards

Participate in incident investigations for operating assets • Participate in construction and commissioning activities, providing technical oversight to ensure that electrical systems are installed according to design specifications

Provide review and acceptance of testing on electrical components prior to energization

Skills Required

Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering

8 years of industrial electrical experience

Substantial experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of electrical equipment including troubleshooting support, reliability, obsolescence and equipment lifecycle issues, alarms management, digital security, and software in gas processing facilities

Experience with 400 volt to 35,000 volt power distribution and utilization

Knowledge of Electrical Safety, Testing, and Area Classification standards (API, NFPA, NEC, and NETA)

Experience in root cause analysis of electrical failures

Proven track record in practical application of engineering standards and practices for electrical equipment

Willing to travel domestically in support of electrical equipment construction or repairs

Desirable Experience

Experience using modeling and design software including AutoCAD, SKM Power Tools, or ETAP



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial Acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.