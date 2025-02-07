Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

The Electrical Engineer is a member of the Electrical Engineering Team at Archaea Energy and will provide engineering expertise in support of RNG assets across the company. They will primarily support the design of electrical systems for new renewable natural gas plants. This position will be expected to act as a resource and mentor for all aspects of electrical design on new projects. The Engineer will support the Construction and Commissioning teams as they install and bring online new electrical kit. This position will be responsible for directing the work of third-party engineering firms.

Key accountabilities

Provide electrical engineering design support for a wide variety of low and medium voltage electrical components such as transformers, switchgear, relays, generators, motor control centers, VFD's, and motors

Identify and implement opportunities to improve electrical system reliability into new designs

Responsible for electrical engineering deliverables for new projects including one-line diagrams, electrical wiring diagrams, cable and conduit schedules, load lists, area classification drawings, and arc flash studies

Coordinate power system studies including load flow, short circuit, relay coordination, arc flash, motor start, and harmonics to ensure the safe and reliable operation of new electrical systems

Review arc flash study results and make recommendations to mitigate arc flash hazards

Work closely with Project Managers and Procurement to ensure electrical equipment is ordered to design specifications

Participate in construction and commissioning reviews, providing technical support to ensure that electrical systems are installed according to design specifications

Essential education

Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering

Essential experience

8 years of industrial electrical experience

Substantial experience in the design of electrical equipment

Experience with 480 volt to 35,000 volt power distribution and utilization

Knowledge of Electrical Safety, Testing, and Area Classification standards (API, NFPA, NEC, and NETA)

Experience using modeling and design software such as AutoCAD, SKM Power Tools, or ETAP

Proven track record in practical application of engineering standards and practices for electrical equipment

Experience with complex problem solving and working through complex technical requirements.

Ability to guide, influence and convince to be able to deliver job duties effectively.

Willing to travel domestically in support of electrical equipment construction

Desirable criteria

Professional Engineering (PE) license

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay? $126,700-$181,000. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Discretionary Annual Bonus Program

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.